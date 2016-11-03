Championship rematch

The rematch is set.

For the second consecutive year, the College of St. Scholastica will host the University of Wisconsin-Superior in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men’s soccer championship game.

The Yellowjackets fell to CSS 5-0 in the UMAC finals last year.

This season, UWS is 1-1 against the Saints. CSS won the conference matchup between the two teams Oct. 11, but the Yellowjackets won a nonconference rematch Oct. 23.

The UMAC championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Duluth.

The Yellowjackets (13-7-0) defeated the University of Northwestern 5-1 Wednesday to advance, and St. Scholastica (12-7-0) advanced with a 1-0 victory over Martin Luther.

UWS trailed 1-0 at halftime of Wednesday’s game in Superior but scored five unanswered goals in the second half.

The ’Jackets were aided by the three yellow cards assessed to Northwestern, including two to Nathan Olin. The sophomore drew his second yellow card with five minutes remaining in the first half and forced the Eagles to play one man short the remainder of the game.

Despite that disadvantage, Northwestern’s Eric Fast scored on a free kick in the 44th minute to put the Eagles up 1-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Daniel Kearns tied the game for UWS off a corner kick by Gio Rodriguez in the 53rd minute. Rodriguez provided the go-ahead goal about eight minutes later when he put in the rebound from Kearns’ shot off the post.

UWS then scored three more goals before time expired.

Eric Watson put in a header in the 69th minute, assisted by Reyman Solis, and Jon Bucklew scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute. It was the third penalty kick attempt of the game for the Yellowjackets.

The final goal of the game came from Joao Moreira in the 88th minute with an assist by Adrian Leal.

The Yellowjackets outshot Northwestern 27-7, which included a 16-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Eagles goalkeeper Turner Main finished with 11 saves, and Ben Wilhelm had one for UWS.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: UWS enters Saturday’s contest with an eight-game winning streak. The team’s last loss was to St. Scholastica. Since then, the Yellowjackets have outscored opponents 34-5, recording four shutouts. … St. Scholastica has won its past three games since falling to UWS. The Saints count six shutouts among their 12 wins this season.

Northwestern.................................. 1 0 — 1

UW-Superior.................................... 0 5 — 5

First Half — 1. NW, Eric Fast (free kick), 43:46.

Second Half — 2. UWS, Daniel Kearns 4 (Gio Rodriguez), 52:50. 3. UWS, Rodriguez 7 (Ryan Wisdom, Kearns), 60:20. 4. UWS, Eric Watson 12 (Reyman Solis), 68:34. 5. UWS, Jon Bucklew 14 (penalty kick), 71:00. 6. UWS, Joao Moreira 2 (Adrian Leal), 87:42.

Saves — Turner Main, NW, 7-4—11. Ben Wilhelm, UWS, 0-1—1.