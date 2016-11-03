Yellowjacket women notch first victory

The University of Wisconsin-Superior women’s hockey team earned its first win of the season Tuesday night with a 6-1 victory over Northland College at Wessman Arena.

Yellowjacket forward Molly Shelton scored the first two goals of her collegiate career to lead UWS, while Emily Heid and Amanda Coey added one goal apiece, and Mikayla Goodin and Hannah Currin recorded one goal and one assist each.

The Yellowjackets (1-2-0) put 48 shots on goal and went 2-for-6 on power play opportunities. Northland College (0-3-0) finished with 29 shots on goal and was 0-for-4 on the power play.

The Lumberjills were whistled for four penalties in the opening eight minutes of the game. Heid converted for UWS on the fourth opportunity with slap shot at 8:28, assisted by Saige Patrick and Currin.

UWS scored again at 12:06 of the first period when Coey knocked in the puck in front of the net. Goodin assisted on the play to give the Yellowjackets a 2-0 lead.

In the second period, Robyn Matula put Northland on the board with an unassisted goal at 5:34. The Yellowjackets got that point back on Shelton’s first goal of the night when the freshman put a shot off the crossbar that ricocheted into the back of the net at 17:40. Just nine seconds later, Goodin gave UWS a 4-1 lead with her unassisted shot.

The final two goals for UWS came less than two minutes apart in the third period. Currin started things off at the 7:20 mark when she redirected a shot by Leah Elledge for a goal. Shelton then finished the night’s scoring with a power-play goal at 9:06.

Kim Kobar finished with 28 saves for the Yellowjackets, and Chloe Marshall stopped 42 shots for Northland College.

UWS hosts St. Catherine’s University at 7 p.m. today and then travels to St. Paul for a 3 p.m. rematch with the Wild Cats on Saturday. The Yellowjackets then return home Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game against St. Thomas.

Northland............................................. 0 1 0 — 1

UW-Superior......................................... 2 2 2 — 6

First Period — 1. UWS, Emily Heid (Saige Patrick, Hannah Currin), 8:28 (pp). 2. UWS, Amanda Coey (Mikayla Goodin), 12:06.

Second Period — 3. NC, Robyn Matula, 5:34. 4. UWS, Molly Shelton (Kelly Cockerill), 17:40. 5. UWS, Goodin, 17:49.

Third Period — 6. UWS, Currin (Leah Elledge, Kaleigh Martinson), 7:20. 7. UWS, Shelton (Hailey Adair, Martinson), 9:06 (pp).

Saves — Chloe Marshall, NC, 11-19-12—42. Kim Kobar, UWS, 9-9-10—28.