Yellowjacket roundup

Jackson Lindquist claimed the individual title in 25 minutes, 44 seconds to help UW-Superior to the team win.

Jordan Koski ran to a fourth-place finish in 26:44.1, and freshman Harrison Hirsch had a career-best time of 26:46.5 to take fifth for UWS. Rand Bieri (15th) and Zach Mazurek (17th) rounded out the Yellowjackets’ scoring runners.

As a team, the UWS men finished with 42 points. Second-place Martin Luther had a total of 57 points.

In the women’s race UWS took fourth as a team, led by Kelli Praska’s sixth-place finish in 24:05.8. Also contributing to the Yellowjackets’ score were Alyssa Boyhtari (11th), Anna Kalin (21st), Michaela Ruhman (28th) and Ali Manthey (30th).

St. Scholastica claimed the UMAC title by sweeping the top three places and finishing with 27 points. Casey Hovland won the individual crown for the Saints in 21:49.3.

The University of Minnesota Morris placed second (74), followed by Bethany Lutheran (81) and UWS (91).

UMAC Honors

Four Yellowjacket men and two women earned UMAC All-Conference recognition following Saturday’s cross country meet.

Individual men’s champion Lindquist claimed first team honors along with Koski and Hirsch; and Bieri was named to the second team.

For the Yellowjacket women, Praska earned first team honors, and Boyhtari landed on the second team.

Senior Jessica Irvine received the Sportsmanship Award for the Yellowjacket women, and freshman Clayton Tanner earned the award for the men.

Coach Glen Drexler was also named the UMAC Men’s Cross Country Coach of the Year. This marked Drexler’s sixth season leading the Yellowjackets.

Men’s soccer

UWS finished the regular season with a 2-1 victory over North Central University Friday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Gio Rodriguez scored the first goal for the Yellowjackets in the 12th minute with an assist from Jon Bucklew. Bucklew also assisted on UW-Superior’s second goal, coming from Ryan Wisdom in the 19th minute.

North Central’s Isaac Smith scored in the 40th minute for a 2-1 halftime score, and neither team scored in the second half.

Ben Wilhelm finished with one save for UWS, and Evan Hartwig had nine saves for North Central.

With Friday’s win, UWS (12-7-0, 7-1-0) secured the No. 2 seed for the upcoming UMAC playoffs. The Yellowjackets had a bye Monday and host No. 3-seeded Northwestern at 1 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game. In the other semifinal, No. 1 seed St. Scholastica will host either Crown College or Martin Luther. The UMAC championship game is slated for Saturday.

UW-Superior........................... 2 0 — 2

Northwestern.......................... 1 0 — 1

First Half — 1 UWS, Gio Rodriguez 6 (Jon Bucklew), 11:02. 2. UWS, Ryan Wisdom 2 (Bucklew), 18:49. 3. NCU, Isaac Smith, 39:49.

Saves — Ben Wilhelm, UWS, 1-0—1. Evan Hartwig, CSS, 3-6—9.

Women’s soccer

The UWS women closed the regular season with a 2-0 loss to North Central University Friday in Minneapolis.

Each team was scoreless in the first half, but the Rams’ Dakotah Sparrman broke through in the 62nd minute. She then added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute for the 2-0 win.

The Yellowjackets held the advantage in both overall shots (9-6) and shots on goal (7-5) in the game.

Monica Herrera had seven saves for North Central University, including six in the second half, and Bailey Henderson finished with three saves for the Yellowjackets.

UWS ends the season 1-16-0 overall and 1-7-0 in UMAC play.

Volleyball

The Yellowjacket volleyball team ended its season Saturday with a 3-0 victory (25-21, 25-23, 25-14) over North Central University at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium. UWS honored its sole senior, Alexis Landherr, prior to the game. She finished with eight kills on the day.

Freshman outside hitter Brylee Colligan led the Yellowjackets with 14 kills and 10 digs, and junior Leah Nightingale had nine kills. Sophomore setter Emily VerWay had 35 assists, Mackenzie Dahlin had 16 digs and Kaila Meyer had 12 digs.

UWS ends the season at 8-22 overall and 3-5 in the UMAC.