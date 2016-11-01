UWS women lose two

In Saturday’s game all scoring by both teams took place in the first 36 minutes.

Augsburg’s Bridget Wagner struck first with an unassisted goal at 5:27, and the Auggies stretched their lead to 2-0 about five minutes later on Callen Naasz’s tally, assited by Darby Lindgren.

UWS then closed out the opening period with two goals of its own.

Freshman forward Hannah Currin put the Yellowjackets on the board at 12:45 with her second goal of the season. About four minutes later, junior forward Mikayla Goodin tied the game at 2-2. Lexie Weiss assisted on Currin’s goal, and Molly Shelton assisted on Goodin’s.

Augsburg reclaimed the lead just 6:02 into the second period on Megan Robertson’s goal, assisted by Nikki Nightengale, Ashley Kloncz. Mackenzie Molnar then scored what proved to be the decided goal for the Auggies at 12:37 with an assist from Jacie Hoehn.

Goodin notched her second goal of the day to put UWS within one during the closing minutes of the second period, but the Yellowjackets were not able to move any closer, despite an 8-4 advantage in shots in the third period.

Leah Patrick had 24 saves for Augsburg, while Natasha Singer made 21 for the Yellowjackets.

In UW-Superior’s season opener Friday, Bethel took a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals by Brita Nelson and Natalie Simons.

The Yellowjackets made their first goal at 11:41 of the third period when Currin scored on a power play with assists from Goodin and Saige Patrick. UWS eventually pulled its goalie for an extra skater, and Wendy Roberts scored an empty-net goal to seal the victory for Bethel.

Sky Brown finished with 34 saves in the loss for UWS, and Michelle Klimstra picked up 30 saves for the Royals.

The Yellowjackets host Northland at 7 p.m. today.

Friday’s game

UW-Superior............................ 0 0 1 — 1

Bethel................................... 0 2 1 — 3

Second Period — 1. BU, Brita Nelson (Kaitlyn VanTassel), 7:04. 2. BU, Natalie Simons (Wendy Roberts), 19:03.

Third Period — 3. UWS, Hanna Currin (Mikayla Goodin, Saige Patrick), 11:41. 4. BU, Roberts, 18:55.

Saves — Sky Brown, UWS, 11-7-16—34. Michelle Klimstra, BU, 8-13-9.

Saturday’s game

Augsburg................................ 2 2 0 — 4

UW-Superior............................ 2 1 0 — 3

First Period — 1. AUG, Bridget Wagner, 5:27; 2. AUG, Callen Naasz (Darby Lindgren), 10:45; 3. UWS, Hannah Currin, (Lexie Weiss), 12:45; 4. UWS, Mikayla Goodin (Molly Shelton), 16:48.

Second Period — 5. AUG, Megan Robertson (Nikki Nightengale, Ashley Kloncz), 6:02; 6. AUG, Mackenzie Molnar (Jacie Hoehn), 12:37; 7. UWS, Goodin (Shelton, Sam Westgaard), 15:34.

Saves — Leah Patrick, AUG, 8-8-8-24. Natasha Singer, UWS, 6-11-4-21.