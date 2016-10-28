Yellowjackets win big in season opener

The University of Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team opened a new era of Yellowjacket hockey with a 9-2 win over the Northland Lumberjacks Friday night at Wessman Arena.

It was a night of firsts for the Yellowjackets, who gave new head coach Richard McKenna his first victory; freshmen Jerry Miettunen and Bruno Birzitis and sophomore Nik Kosman all scored their first collegiate goals; and senior Jordan Neduzak notched his first hat trick since his freshman season.

“It was a great way to start the season, for me personally, but more important for the team,” Neduzak said. “I try to take pride in helping the team out wherever I can. If it’s a hit, a blocked shot or scoring a goal, I’ll do whatever it takes. We just want to win this year.”

Pitching in on the win were a trio of European players. Miettunen (Tuusula, Finland) finished with two goals and an assist; Anton Svenson (Sodertalje, Sweden) had a goal and two assists; and Birzitis (Riga, Latvia) had a goal and one assist.

The Yellowjackets also got a goal from former Superior Spartan Daniel Litchke, two assists apiece from Ian Ecklund and Matt Audette, and one assist each from David Kenney, Kosman, Birzitis and Ethan James.

“We were able to score some goals and spread it out a bit,” McKenna said. “All four lines were fantastic.”

The game was a stalemate for the opening 15 minutes while both teams got a feel for the ice for the first time this season.

The final five minutes of the period belonged to the Yellowjackets as they scored three goals within a span of two minutes.

Svensson broke the ice at 15:13 with assists from Ecklund and Shand.

Miettunen, a defenseman, beat Northland goaltender AJ Smith with a slap shot from the left point at 17:02. Kosman and Kenney helped out on Miettunen’s first collegiate goal.

Eleven seconds later Neduzak took a feed from Shand, skated into the offensive zone and beat Smith from just outside the right post.

UWS outshot the Lumberjacks 30-13 in the opening period, including 13-3 on net.

“After practicing for two weeks, both teams were trying to figure out the flow of the game,” McKenna said. “I was expecting it to go that way it did for about the first 10 minutes, but after that we answered the bell.”

The Yellowjackets overcame a shot off the post and a pair of Northland power plays early in the second period before taking a 4-0 lead on Miettunen’s second goal of the game at 10:45.

One minute later the Lumberjacks got on the board on Oscar Larson’s power-play goal.

UWS got that goal back on Neduzak’s one-timer from the left circle at 14:41. The 5-on-3 power-play goal was assisted by Miettunen and Birzitis.

The Yellowjackets then blew the game open with two more goals 15 seconds apart.

Litchke redirected a pass from Audette past Smith at 18:38 and Neduzak completed his hat trick and Shand his playmaker at 18:53.

Ethan Wood finished with 21 saves for UWS. Northland College got 10 saves from A.J. Smith in the first period and 10 saves from Brett Young in the second and third periods.

UWS hosts Finlandia at 7:05 p.m. today (Saturday).

“We know we still have a lot of work to do,” Neduzak said. “Toward the end of Friday’s game we got a little sloppy, but we know what we have to do to correct it..”

’JACKET JOTTINGS: Friday’s game was played before 426 fans. … The Yellowjackets’ starting line of Ecklund, Svensson and Neduzak finished with nine points on Friday night.

Northland College 0 1 1 — 2

UW-Superior 3 4 2 — 9

First Period: 1. UWS, Anton Svensson 1 (Ian Ecklund 1, Eric Shand 1), 15:13. 2. UWS, Jerry Miettunen 1 (Nik Kosman 1, David Kenney 1), 17:02. 3. UWS, Jordan Neduzak 1 (Shand 2), 17:13.

Second Period: 4. UWS, Miettunen 2 (Svensson 1, Neduzak 1), 10:45. 5. NC, Oscar Larson (Josh Racek, Lucas DeBenedet), 11:45. 6. UWS, Neduzak 2 (Mietunnen 1, Bruno Birzitis 1), 14:41 (5-on-3). 7. UWS, Daniel Litchke 1 (Matt Audette 1, Ethan James 1), 18:38. 8. UWS, Neduzak 3 (Shand 3), 18:53.

Third Period: 9. UWS, Kosman 1 (Ecklund 2, Svensson 2), 11:49 (pp). 10. UWS, Birzitis 1 (Audette 2), 13:29. 11. NC, Chris Morgan (Ty Kraus), 17:12.

Saves: AJ Smith, NC, 10-x-x—10. Brett Young x-6-4—10. Ethan Wood, UWS, 3-9-9—21.