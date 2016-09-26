‘JACKET ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer team notches first win

Six players scored goals for the Yellowjackets, who owned a 23-5 advantage in shots.

Daniel Kearns, Mualigbe Keita, Gio Rodriguez, Jon Bucklew, Ryan Linsmayer and Harry Simpson all scored for UWS (1-6, 1-0), in its first conference game of the season.

Ben Wilhelm and Josh Herd combined in the shutout for UWS with one save apiece.

Matt Bitter had 13 saves for the Vikings.

UWS plays at Northland College at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

’JACKET JOTTINGS: UWS had been held scoreless in five its six matches to start the season.

Women’s soccer

Bethany Lutheran took a two-goal lead into halftime, and Nicole Modenstad tacked on two more second-half goals in a 4-0 victory over UWS Saturday afternoon.

Ali Mix and Rachel Bitter also scored for the Vikings (3-3-1, 1-0), which had an 8-1 edge in shots on goal.

Bailey Henderson stopped four shots for UWS (0-5, 0-1).

Liza Shelquist led UWS with two shots, including one on net.

UWS plays at Northland College at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Volleyball

UWS dropped its fourth and fifth straight matches over the weekend.

The Yellowjackets lost in five-sets at Bethany Lutheran Friday (23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-12), then fell at Martin Luther (25-18, 25-22, 25-16) Saturday.

On Friday in Mankato, UWS freshman Brylee Colligan led both teams with 19 kills. She also had 10 digs, while Alexis Landherr tallied 14 kills and Leah Nightingale recorded 12 kills and seven digs.

Emily VerWay also had 38 assists for the Yellowjackets, who hit .216 and made 25 errors in the loss, compared to a .243 hitting percentage and 19 errors for Bethany Lutheran (5-10).

In its UMAC opener to Martin Luther in New Ulm, Minn. Alexis Landherr led UWS (4-14, 0-1) with 14 kills, and Brylee Colligan contributed seven kills and 11 digs.

After playing its first 18 matches on the road, UWS finally plays at home when it hosts Northland College at 7 p.m. today.