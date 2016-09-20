Search
    Sports Echoes – Sept. 20

    Posted Today at 8:54 a.m.

    Senior forward Jeff Lennon and sophomore goalie Don Carlson have been named co-captains of the UW-Superior hockey team, coach Steve Nelson announced. Lennon, a former Duluth Denfeld standout, was named to last year’s NAIA District 14 All-Star team. Carlson, a product of Hermantown, played in 24 games last season and was named to the NAIA District 14 and Wisconsin State University Conference All-Star teams. (1982)

    Halfback Mike Retzer scored four touchdowns for the Superior East Junior High School football team in a 35-0 win over Superior Central High School. He scored on runs of 2, 7, 15 and 65 yards. The other two East TDs were scored by halfback Jim Nystrom. (1982)

