Sports Echoes – Sept. 20

Senior forward Jeff Lennon and sophomore goalie Don Carlson have been named co-captains of the UW-Superior hockey team, coach Steve Nelson announced. Lennon, a former Duluth Denfeld standout, was named to last year’s NAIA District 14 All-Star team. Carlson, a product of Hermantown, played in 24 games last season and was named to the NAIA District 14 and Wisconsin State University Conference All-Star teams. (1982)