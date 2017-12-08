Spartan wrestlers drop opener

Logan Stone also won his match at 160 pounds with a 4-3 decision over Barron’s Chase Peltier.

“We lost, but it was fun dual to be a part of,” SHS coach Bob Coleman said., “We enjoyed two hours of aggressive, hard-fought high school wrestling matches. We have a very young team that has been working hard and is very coachable. They were a joy to watch tonight.

“We had to move some guys around to give us a chance to win the dual and they were willing to do that. We have a very close team that understands the concept of love by making sacrifices for the benefit of others.”

The Spartans are at the Eau Claire North Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday and host Hayward at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Barron 49, Superior 27

170 — William Waldofski, B, pinned Rylie Bass, 0:25.

182 — Tony Candler, B, pinned Joe Carter, 5:06.

195 — Zach Miller, B, pinned Lars Root, 0:50.

220 — Oscar Flaherty, SHS, pinned Kiunte Sigurdson, 0:54.

285 — Dylan Lowney, SHS, pinned McCade Miller, 0:56.

106 — Alex Cox, B, pinned Wyatt Johnson, 0:56.

113 — Lorenzo Meza, B, pinned Tucker Johnson, 1:18.

120 — Shauna Thompson, B, pinned Brittany Phillips, 0:43.

126 — Austin Mills, SHS, pinned Isaiah Tallman, 1:19.

132 — Jackson Massie, B, def. Jack Androsky, MD 11-2.

138 — Justin Bartlett, B, pinned Landon Lathrop, 3:07.

145 — Caden Stone, SHS, pinned McKinley Verhulst, 1:47.

152 — Tristan Massie, B, def. Brandon McClure, 10-8.

160 — Logan Stone, SHS, def. Chase Peltier, 4-3.

Superior High School

Boys Wrestling Roster

106 — Tucker Johnson, Fr.; Wyatt Johnson, Fr.

120 — Jack Androsky, Sr.; Brittany Phillips, Fr.; Henry Huber, Fr.; Raven Mickelson, Fr.; Austin Mills, Fr.

126 — Joseph Lehto, Fr.

132 — James Kirchoff, Sr.; Landon Lathrop, Jr.; Jackson Karren, Jr.; Devin Lowney, Jr.

138 — Caden Stone, So.; Carson Korkalo, So.

145 — Patrick Kerr, Fr.; Jason Samarziya, Fr.; Branden McClure, Sr.; Ethan Raye.

152 — Logan Stone, Sr.; Brady Herbst, So.; Riley Bass, So.; Gabe Anderson, Sr.; Alex Schlais, Jr.

160 — Nathan Anderson, Jr.; Tristian Savoye, Sr.

170 — Joe Carter, Sr.; Carter Fonger, Fr.; Donovan Lowney, Fr.

195 — Lars Root, So.; Sam Oosten, Sr.; Gunnar Gronski, Sr.

220 — Oscar Flaherty, Sr.; Tyler Moen, So.; Connor Walker, Jr.; Dylan Thorson, Jr.; Nathan Young, Jr.

285 — Nick Ward, Jr.; DJ Martin, Sr.; Jessie Torres, Jr.; Dylan Lowney, Sr.; Brahden Long, Jr.