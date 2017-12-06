EAGLE ROUND-UP: Rajala named all-conference

Rajala, a sophomore, was named honorable mention.

Mercer’s Robyn Schoeneman was named the coach of the year.

Indianhead All-Conference

2017 All-Conference Volleyball Team

First Team

Emily Belanger, Washburn; Kailey Davis, Drummond; Baily Kruzan, Mellen; Gabby McCorison, Butternut; Taylor Mylly, Ironwood; Bailey Thompson, Mercer; Ella Torkelson, Mercer.

Second Team

Sierra Adams, Washburn; Taylor Bortz, Butternut; Arabella Bouchard, Washburn; Aubrey Schoeneman, Mercer; Haley Halvorsen, Ironwood; Ashne Couperus, Mellen; Kaitlyn Wiezorek, Drummond.

Honorable mention

Ava Barton, Jessica Klopatek, Mercer; Kazlyn Weber, Aries Weber, Ironwood; Jaylynn Majeski, Mellen; Rylee Nicoletti, Heather Ranta, South Shore; Catelyn Nelson, Hurley; Meghan Dougherty, Washburn; Montana Schaffer, Drummond; Grace Wegner, Butternut; Kylli Rajala, Solon Springs.

Girls basketball

The Solon Springs girls basketball team opens its season Thur. by hosting the Frederic Vikings at 7:15 p.m.

Solon Springs High School

2017-18 Girls Basketball Schedule

Thur., Nov 16....... vs. Frederic, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec 1............ vs. Northwood, 5:45 p.m.

Tue., Dec 5.......... at Siren, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Dec 8............ vs. Bayfield, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Dec 11....... vs. Mercer, 5:45 p.m.

Fri., Dec 15.......... at South Shore, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Dec 21....... vs. Birchwood, 5:45 p.m.

Tue., Jan 2........... at Butternut, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan 5............. vs. Drummond, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Jan 9........... at Hurley, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan 12........... at Ironwood, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Jan 15........ vs. Mellen, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Jan 20......... at Luck, 4:30 p.m.

Mon., Jan 22........ at Bayfield, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Jan 23......... at Mercer, 5:45 p.m.

Thur., Jan 25........ vs. South Shore, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Jan 29........ at Washburn, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Feb 1.......... vs. Butternut, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Feb 5.......... at Drummond, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Feb 8.......... vs. Hurley, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Feb 12........ vs. Ironwood, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Feb 20 WIAA regional, 7 p.m.