EAGLE ROUND-UP: Rajala named all-conference
Volleyball
Kylli Rajala is the lone Solon Springs Eagle to be named to the Indianhead Conference All-Conference Volleyball Team.
Rajala, a sophomore, was named honorable mention.
Mercer’s Robyn Schoeneman was named the coach of the year.
Indianhead All-Conference
2017 All-Conference Volleyball Team
First Team
Emily Belanger, Washburn; Kailey Davis, Drummond; Baily Kruzan, Mellen; Gabby McCorison, Butternut; Taylor Mylly, Ironwood; Bailey Thompson, Mercer; Ella Torkelson, Mercer.
Second Team
Sierra Adams, Washburn; Taylor Bortz, Butternut; Arabella Bouchard, Washburn; Aubrey Schoeneman, Mercer; Haley Halvorsen, Ironwood; Ashne Couperus, Mellen; Kaitlyn Wiezorek, Drummond.
Honorable mention
Ava Barton, Jessica Klopatek, Mercer; Kazlyn Weber, Aries Weber, Ironwood; Jaylynn Majeski, Mellen; Rylee Nicoletti, Heather Ranta, South Shore; Catelyn Nelson, Hurley; Meghan Dougherty, Washburn; Montana Schaffer, Drummond; Grace Wegner, Butternut; Kylli Rajala, Solon Springs.
Girls basketball
The Solon Springs girls basketball team opens its season Thur. by hosting the Frederic Vikings at 7:15 p.m.
Solon Springs High School
2017-18 Girls Basketball Schedule
Thur., Nov 16....... vs. Frederic, 7 p.m.
Fri., Dec 1............ vs. Northwood, 5:45 p.m.
Tue., Dec 5.......... at Siren, 7:15 p.m.
Fri., Dec 8............ vs. Bayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Mon., Dec 11....... vs. Mercer, 5:45 p.m.
Fri., Dec 15.......... at South Shore, 7:15 p.m.
Thur., Dec 21....... vs. Birchwood, 5:45 p.m.
Tue., Jan 2........... at Butternut, 7:15 p.m.
Fri., Jan 5............. vs. Drummond, 7:15 p.m.
Tue., Jan 9........... at Hurley, 7:15 p.m.
Fri., Jan 12........... at Ironwood, 7:15 p.m.
Mon., Jan 15........ vs. Mellen, 7:15 p.m.
Sat., Jan 20......... at Luck, 4:30 p.m.
Mon., Jan 22........ at Bayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Tue., Jan 23......... at Mercer, 5:45 p.m.
Thur., Jan 25........ vs. South Shore, 7:15 p.m.
Mon., Jan 29........ at Washburn, 7:15 p.m.
Thur., Feb 1.......... vs. Butternut, 7:15 p.m.
Mon., Feb 5.......... at Drummond, 7:15 p.m.
Thur., Feb 8.......... vs. Hurley, 7:15 p.m.
Mon., Feb 12........ vs. Ironwood, 7:15 p.m.
Tue., Feb 20 WIAA regional, 7 p.m.