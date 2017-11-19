Tiger girls cruise past Oredockers (updated)

All 10 Tigers got into the scoring column, led by Katie Lundeen’s 14 points.

Northwestern controlled the game throughout, leading 29-4 at the half.

Lundeen, along with Sam Hoegen, and Kasha Hughlett, controlled the inside and kept the Oredockers from getting many second shots, which led to Lundeen grabbing 10 rebounds, Hoegan six, and Hughlett five.

“We played very good defense in the first half,” NHS coach Richard Windt said. “Offensively, after the first couple of minutes, I was really happy with the team, they worked the ball around very well, hitting the open girl.”

The Tigers also got seven points from Sydney Anderson; six points apiece from Hoegen and Mac Correll; and five from Hughlett. Correll also had a team-high four assists and Kennedy Nelson had four steals to go along with three points.

Sophomore’s Zoe Pearce and Lily Jablonski led the Oredockers with six points each.

Northwestern travels to Cameron Monday for another non-conference game. The Comets are ranked No. 4 in the state in Division 4 in the WISSPORTS preseason poll.

The Tigers will return home on Friday, Dec. 1 when they host the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs in their Heart O’ North opener.

TIGER TALES: In JV varsity action, Northwestern defeated Ashland 46-32 behind 19 points from Jayda Klobucher. Brooke Ogren and Brecken Oswskey scored eight each. There was no “C” game.

Ashland..................................... 4 12 — 16

Northwestern........................ 29 22 — 51

ASHLAND — Jablonski 6, Pearce 6, Moreland 2, Brinker 2. Totals 6-4-16.

NORTHWESTERN — Sam Hoegen 6, Mac Correll 6, Karsyn Jones 3, Katie Lundeen 14, Kennedy Nelson 3, Sydney. Anderson 7, Kayla Pajtash 2, Kasha Hughlett 5, Tory Anderson 2, Tayva Plasch 3. Totals 18-14-51. 3-points goals: Correll.