Esko boys, Northwestern girls win Woodbury Invite titles

The event is named after longtime former Northwestern High School cross country coach John Woodbury, who was the head cross country coach at NHS from 1979 to 2011 and was inducted into the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

Under Woodbury, the Tigers won 12 girls Heart O’ North Conference titles; 13 boys HON titles; 10 sectional championships (7 boys, 3 girls); finished second six times at sectionals (boys 3, girls 3); and the Tiger boys finished second at state in 1981.

Esko won the boys title Tuesday with 43 points. Northwestern and Solon Springs rounded out the top three with 63 and 103 points, respectively.

The Superior Spartans finished sixth with 130 points.

Esko’s Joshua Kemp won the boys race in 17 minutes, 24.7 seconds. Owen Dickenson of Solon Springs finished second in 17:36.3.

Kevin Garland and Zach Pooler finished in ninth and 10th place, respectively, for Northwestern.

Superior’s top finisher was Draden Jensen, who finished eighth.

Northwestern won the girls team title with 32 points. Superior finished second with 71 points and Solon Springs was sixth with 193 points.

Ashlee Siegle of Esko won the girls varsity race in 20:55.6. Northwestern’s Abby Nelson and Kennedy Nelson finished second and third with times of 21:25 and 21:36, respectively.

Also for the Tigers, Emma Smykalski finished fifth and Journey Amundson was eighth.

Jennifer Nummi and Sophia Kintop finished seventh and ninth, respectively, for Superior, while Lily Nordskog was Solon Springs’ top finisher in 29th place.

Northwestern will run in the University of Minnesota event at 2:15 p.m. Saturday and at the Cumberland Invitational at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Superior is off until the Hibbing Invitational at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Solon Springs is at Drummond at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

John Woodbury Cross Country Invitational

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Norwood Golf Course

Varsity Boys

1 Esko, 43; 2. Northwestern, 63; 3. Solon Springs, 103; 4. Hermantown, 117; 5. Lakeview Christian Academy, 127; 6. Superior, 130; 7. Marshall, 167; 8. Drummond, 194; 9. South Shore, 268.

Top 3 Individuals

1. Joshua Kemp, Esko, 17:24.7; 2. Owen Dickenson, Solon Springs, 17:36.3; 3. Samuel Rengo, Esko, 17:42.

Northwestern — 9. Kevin Garland, 18:14.2; 10. Zach Pooler, 18:19.2; 12. Zach Grohn, 18:29.8; 14. Tyler Davis, 18:33.7; 18. Brody Burke, 18:57.4; 20. Kieran Johnson, 19:02.2; 28. Calen Kirkpatrick, 19:35.2.

Solon Springs — 2. Owen Dickenson, 17:36.3; 16. Nick Zosel, 18:46.3; 25. Christian Sellwood, 19:30.6; 27. Brody Pierce, 19:31.9; 33. Luke Dahlberg, 19:56.5; 38. Chevy Miller, 20:10.2; 39. Alex Hunter, 20:19.3.

Superior — 8. Draden Jensen, 18:07.2; 19. Jack Androsky, 19:01.4; 26. Jackson Karren, 19:30.8; 36. Luke Denninger, 20:07.8; 41. Jonathan Rhodes, 20:30.4; 43. Michael Barnaby, 20:42.6; 46. Kobe Hansen, 21:03.4.

Varsity Girls

1 Northwestern, 32; 2. Superior, 71; 3. Marshall, 80; 4. Hermantown, 83; 5. Esko, 100; 6. Solon Springs, 193; 7. Washburn, 196.

Top 3 Individuals

1. Ashlee Siegle, Marshall, 20:55.6; 2. Abby Nelson, Northwestern, 21:25; 3. Kennedy Nelson, Northwestern, 21:36.

Northwestern — 2. Abby Nelson, 21:25; 3. Kennedy Nelson, 21:36; 5. Emma Smykalski, 21:49.9; 8. Journey Amundson, 22:36.4; 14. Emma Mickus, 23:33.5; 17. Holly Klomhaus, 23:59.2; 18. Emily Nelson, 24:06.7.

Superior — 7. Jennifer Nummi, 22:25.2; 9. Sophia Kintop, 22:42.8; 16. Halle Barker, 23:46; 19. Alexa Brokaw, 24:10.1; 20. Shannon McCoshen, 24:13.9; 22. Lexi Jensen, 24:44.4; 27. Paige Lach, 25:31.9.

Solon Springs — 29. Lily Nordskog, 25:47.4; 38. Jade Miller, 27:27.4; 39. Julia Manor, 27:28.5; 41. Ellie Burger, 27:35.9; 46. Jade Maki, 30:29.1.

JV Boys

Northwestern, 32; Superior, 68; Esko, 72; Hermantown, 80; Solon Springs, 93.

Northwestern JV — 1. Gus Johnson, 19:37.2; 2. Adam Thom, 20:47.8; 4. Justin Orm, 20:52.6; 7. Luke Gregerson, 21:06; 18. Aidan Gort, 22:05; 23. Nik Remington, 22:50.5; 27. Zach Peterson, 23:20.6.

Superior JV — 9. Jon Kaske, 21:24.8; 10. Dayton Podvin, 21:24.9; 13. Willem McClellan, 21:47.6; 16. Gunnar Hansen, 21:59.2; 20. Gabe Anderson, 22:28.3; 21. Austin Hunker, 22:30.3; 29. Rafael Hernandez, 23:43.8.

Solon Springs — 6. Aaron Pfister, 21:03.6; 8. Austin Schiff, 21:06.2; 15. Declan Ross, 21:55.2; 31. Elijah Molina, 23:58.1; 33. Erick Hendon, 25:04.4; 34. Jonte Wright, 26:53.5.

JV Girls

Northwestern, 23; Superior, 32.

Northwestern JV — 1. Emily Weiss, 24:42.8; 2. Ella Brill, 25:10.4; 4. Sasha Achucarro, 26:17.3; 7. Natalie Pooler, 28:08.4; 9. Annabelle Pflug, 28:37.6; 11. Addie Heller, 29:03.9; 12. Ellie Peterson, 29:40.6.

Superior JV — 3. Shea Callaghan, 25:47.5; 5. Jillian DeGraef, 26:52; 6. Macie Turra, 27:42.4; 8. Kat Hunter, 28:33.7; 10. Sydney Crayne, 28:59.7; 13. Jaylynn Glaus, 29:43; 14. Lydia Bennis, 29:59.1.