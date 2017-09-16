Tigers cruise past Golden Bears

The Tigers scored four touchdowns in both the first and second quarters for a commanding 53-0 halftime lead.

Reagan Ruffi did a majority of the damage for Northwestern with 152 yards rushing. He also scored four touchdowns, including three rushing and a 35-yard interception return.

Quarterback Kade Bartelt added two TD runs, Andrew Hanson, Trevor Janowicz and Bryson Mazur had a TD run apiece, and Isaac Nichols was also successful on six extra-point kicks.

The Tigers took the opening kickoff and mounted a 91-yard drive that ended with a 43-yard Ruffi touchdown run.

On the ensuing possession, Barron ran only three plays when Ruffi picked off a Warren Williams pass at the 40 and took it to the end zone.

On the second play of Barron’s next drive, the Tigers recovered a fumble at the 16 and Ruffi wasted little time as he scampered 11 yards for his third score of the game. Nichols point-after kick made the score 21-0 with 7:22 left in the first quarter.

Hanson punched the ball in from 2 yards out on the next possession for a 28-0 lead.

If the first quarter was Ruffi’s, the second quarter belonged to Bartelt.

Fifty-four seconds into the second quarter, Bartelt executed a beautiful fake on an option play and went 28 yards untouched into the end zone.

Ruffi got back into the scoring mix with a 39-yard touchdown run with 8:38 left in the half.

On the Tigers’ next possession, Bartelt again ran the option to perfection and went 15 yards unscathed for a 47-0 lead.

With 1:54 left in the first half Bartelt hooked up with Keegan Plasch for a 39-yard touchdown, making the score 53-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Janowicz went 6 yards for a score, and Mazur ended the Tiger scoring in the fourth quarter with a 70-yard touchdown to make it 67-0.

A Wyatt Boe’s 3-yard touchdown with 4:11 left in the game got the Bears on the scoreboard. Williams ran in the two-pointer for the 67-8 final.

Alex Isakson again was the tackles leader with seven. Andrew Hanson added five tackles, Ruffi and Jenner Graff intercepted passes and Jager Stillson and Isaiah Huray recovered fumbles.

“We have been working on finishing our drives and that is just what we did,” NHS coach Jovin Kroll said. “Our line did a real good job tonight. I was happy with our defense tonight, too. (Barron only had 16 yards offense at halftime).”

For the Bears, Boe had 93 yards on 20 carries.

The Tigers play at Spooner at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rails are coming off a 44-42 win over Hayward.

Both Northwestern and Spooner are 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the HON play.

Barron....................................... 0 0 0 8 — 8

Northwestern........................ 28 25 7 7 — 67

First Quarter

N — Reagan Ruffi, 43-yard run (Isaac Nichols kick)

N — Ruffi 35-yard interception return (Nichols kick)

N — Ruffi, 11-yard run (Nichols kick)

N — Andrew Hanson, 3-yard run (Nichols kick)

Second Quarter

N — Kade Bartelt, 28-yard run (Nichols kick)

N — Ruffi, 41-yard run (kick failed)

N — Bartelt, 14-yard run (kick failed)

N — Bartelt 39-yard pass to Keegan Plasch (extra point failed)

Third Quarter

N — Trevor Janowicz, 6-yard run (Nichols kick)

Fourth quarter

N — Bryson Mazur, 70-yard run (Nichols kick)

B — McKinley Verhulst, 3-yard run (run good)

Team Stats

.................................................... B N

First Downs.............................. 3 17

Rushing Yards.......................... 89 420

Passing Yards........................... 6 65

Total Plays............................... 36 38

Total Yards.............................. 95 485

Fumbles-Lost.......................... 2-2 0-0

Penalties.................................. 5-35 2-20

Sacks........................................ 1-1 5-19

Time........................................ 28:30 19:30

Individual Stats

RUSHING — B, Warren Williams, 9-61; No. 5, 6-28; McKinley Verhulst, 3-7; Tristan Massie, 1-0. N, Reagan Ruffi, 12-152; Kade Bartelt, 5-93; Bryson Mazur, 1-70; Andrew Hanson, 7-40; Keegan Plasch, 2-34; Trevor Janowicz, 3-16; Isaac Nichols, 1-4; Cole Dalbec, 2-11; Carson Holsclaw, 1-1.

PASSING — B, Williams, 1-7-26. N, Bartelt, 2-3-0-65.

RECEIVING — B, Verhulst, 1-6. N, Keegan Plasch, 1-39; Brody Payton, 1-26.