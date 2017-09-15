TIGER ROUND-UP: Golf team improves to 14-0 in HON

Tigers, now 14-0 in the HON, finished with a team score of 184, beating out Hayward, 189; and Barron, 224.

Hayward’s Emily Neff took low-score honors with a 41.

Northwestern had the next to three finishers, including Kendra Maki, 43; Kiernan Smith, 44; and Chloe Larson, 47. The Tigers’ remaining golfers were Sarah Wahlquist, 50; and Lita Lind, a non-counting 56.

The Tigers also picked up a pair of wins Tuesday at Botten’s Green Acres in Lake Nebagamon.

The Tigers finished with a team score of 190, followed by Superior, 217; and Cumberland, 225.

Northwestern’s Smith took medalist honors with a 43. Her round included a 3 on No. 3 and 5s on the remaining eight holes.

Superior’s Lauren Raboin finished second with a 47.

Other Tiger scores were Wahlquist, 48; Larson, 49 and Lind, 50. Non-counting scores for NHS were Jessica Shaver, 57; and Clarie Jarmin, 68.

Madison Pease led Cumberland with a 51.

The Tigers host Ladysmith and Luck at 4 p.m. Monday and will play in the HON Conference meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Spooner.

Volleyball

The Tigers improved to 1-1 in the HON with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 26-24) win Tuesday night at Spooner.

Meggan Lind had 21 assists and Sam Hoegen and Jade Johnson both had seven kills as Northwestern improved its overall record to 7-12.

“We did a much better job with our serve receive offense,” NHS coach Charlie Hessel said. “Spooner stayed aggressive and led big in the third, but our girls stayed composed and chipped away at their lead. We also got more aggressive as the set wore on, which we really just needed to do for the sake of tonight and moving forward.”

The Tigers (7-13 overall, 1-2 HON), who lost 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-16) Thursday night at Cumberland, host Bloomer at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Cross Country

The Tiger boys finished second and the girls sixth at Tuesday’s Rice Lake Invitational.

Ashland twin brothers Maury and Walker Miller finished 1-2 in the boys race with times of 16:36.8 and 16:36.9, respectively, while Hudson’s Rachel Ball won the girls race in 19:02.8.

The Northwestern boys had six runners finish in the top 28, led by Kevin Garlson, who finished 13th in 18:06.4.

Also for the Tigers, Zach Pooler was 16th; Tyler Davis, 20th; Brody Burke, 22nd; Zach Grohn, 25th; and Kieran Johnson, 28th.

Abby Nelson was Northwestern’s top girl, finishing 10th in 21:10.

The Tigers will host its own Northwestern Invitational at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Norwood Golf Course in Lake Nebagamon.

Hudson Invitational

Boys Large School Team Scores

Hudson 43; 2. Northwestern, 96; 3. Osceola, 107; 4. Ashland, 147; 5. Menomonie, 161; 6. Rice Lake, 162; 7. Chippewa Falls, 165; 8. Superior, 175; 9. Hayward, 231; 10. Amery, 243; 11. Ellsworth, 265; 12. Somerset, 268.

Top 3 Individuals

Maury Miller, Ashland, 16:36.8; 2. Walker Miller, Ashland, 16:36.9; 3. Bryce Daniels, CF, 17:27.3.

Northwestern Results

Kevin Garlson, 18:06.4; 16. Zach Pooler, 18:23.8; 20. Tyler Davis, 18:38.9; 22. Brody Burke, 18:46.4; 25. Zach Grohn, 18:50.1; 28. Kieran Johnson, 18:55.1; 43. Gus Johnson, 19:35.7.

Girls Large School Team Scores

Hudson, 28; 2. Menomonie, 69; 3. Hayward, 106; 4. Chippewa Falls, 108; 5. Osceola, 126; 6. Northwestern, 141; 7. Rice Lake, 178; 8. Amery, 196; 9. Ashland, 222; 10. Ellsworth, 239; 11. Superior, 243; 12. Somerset, 373.

Top 5 Individuals

Rachel Ball, Hudson, 19:02.8; 2. Katie Faris, CF, 19:55.4; 3. Emma Filipiak, Hudson, 20:08.5.

Northwestern Results