Tigers host Golden Bears

The Tigers are coming off a 30-16 loss at Bloomer.

“The kids are anxious to get back on the field after last week,” NHS coach Jovin Kroll said. “They are frustrated because they feel like they’re a better team than what they showed for the majority of the game last week.

“We know we didn’t handle the road trip very well last week, and our play showed that. We know we can be better, and this week is a chance to begin the corrections from last Friday.”

Barron fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the HON with a 42-0 loss to the Spooner Rails last week.

The Bears have also lost to Amery (24-0), Durand (70-14) and Hayward (34-22).

Barron’s offense thus far includes 476 yards passing and 230 yard rushing.

Quarterback Warren Williams has completed 25-of-50 passes for 467 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

His main target is Michael Davidson, who has 10 catches for 269 yards and four TDs. Jaden Johnson had four catches for 71 yards, Wyatt Boe had five catches for 37 yards, and Will Waldofski has four receptions for 49 yards.

Boe is the main threat on the ground with 73 yards and one touchdowns on 30 carries. Williams also has 51 yards on 20 carries.

Jake Brill took over for an injured Kade Bartelt at quarterback last week for the Tigers.

Bartelt is 8-for-24 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown in four games, while Brill was 0-for-2 in last week’s loss at Bloomer. Bartelt’s status was unknown as of press time.

Reagan Ruffi and Andrew Hanson have been providing a 1-2 punch for the Tigers in the rushing department with 353 and 271 yards, respectively. Hanson also has three touchdown runs and Ruffi has two.

Ruffi also lead the Tigers in receiving with three catches for 50 yards and a TD. Keegan Plasch has four catches for 27 yards.

Alex Isakson led Northwestern on defense with 25 tackles, while Tyler Ronning and Jager Stillson both have quarterback sacks.

“This week needs to be a turning point in the season,” Kroll said. “We’ve played four very strong opponents thus far and we are 2-2; that’s a fact. We know have to go 1-0 this week, as we can’t go back and change last week’s results.”

TIGER TALES: Tonight’s game will be carried live on the radio by WNXR 107.3 FM and on the web at ifan.tv.