TIGER ROUND-UP: Tiger girls first at Nemadji Invite

Cloquet freshman Lauren Cawcutt won the girls race in 20 minutes, 53.3 seconds.

The Tiger girls placed three runners in the top 10, led by Abby Nelson’s third-place finish in 21:35.2. Also for Northwestern, Emma Smykalski was seventh; and Kennedy Nelson, ninth.

Cloquet won the boys title, with the Tigers finished third.

Ashland’s twin brothers Walker and Maury Miller finished 1-2 in the boys race with times of 16:41 and 16:41.3, respectively.

Kevin Garland led the NHS boys, finishing 16th in 18:23.

Northwestern is at the Rice Lake Invitational at 4 p.m. today.

Nemadji Invitational

Girls Team Scores

Northwestern, 39; 2. Ashland, 60; 3. Cloquet, 78; 4. Duluth East, 94; 5. Superior, 98; 6. Esko, 123.

Top 4 Individuals

Lauren Cawcutt, Clo, 20:53.3; 2. Isabella Sutherland, DE, 21:13.1; 3. Abby Nelson, N, 21:35.2; 4. Sophie Mattson, A, 21:42.7.

Northwestern’s Results

Abby Nelson, 21:35.2; 7. Emma Smykalski, 22:06; 9. Kennedy Nelson, 22:09.3; 11. Journey Amundson, 22:22.5; 13. Nia Albright, 22:41.4; 28. Holly Klomhaus, 24:07.5; 30. Emily Nelson, 24:13.9.

Boys Team Scores

Cloquet, 48; 2. Esko, 49; 3. Northwestern, 95; 4. Ashland, 119; 5. Lakeview Christian, 138; 6. Cromwell-Wright/Floodwood, 150; 7. Superior, 159; 8. Duluth East, 172; 9. Duluth Denfeld, 244; 10. Carlton, 294.

Top 3 Individuals

Walker Miller, A, 16:41.0; 2. Maury Miller, A, 16:41.3; 3. Aidan Ripp, Clo, 17:00.3.

Northwestern’s Results

Kevin Garland, 18:23; 17. Zach Grohn, 18:24; 18. Zach Pooler, 18:34.1; 19. Brody Burke, 18:35.3; 25. Tyler Davis, 18:52.9; 27. Kieran Johnson, 19:01; 31. Gus Johnson, 19:19.7.

Girls golf

Northwestern won its own Tigers Invitational Thursday at Hidden Greens in Solon Springs.

The Tigers finished with a score of 420, followed by Ladysmith, 442; and Hayward, 464.

Hayward’s Emily Neff took medalist honors with an 87. Northwestern’s Kendra Makie and Kiernan Smith finished second and third, respectively, with scores of 90 and 97.

Other Tiger scores were Sarah Wahlquist, 109; Chloe Larson, 124; and Lita Lind, 132.

The Tigers host Superior at 4:30 p.m. today and play at Hayward at 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Northwestern Invitational

Hidden Greens – Solon Springs

Northwestern, 420; 2. Ladysmith, 442; 3. Hayward, 464; 4. Barron, 470; 5. Superior, 479; 6. Cumberland, 502; 7. Luck-Unity, 525; 8. Flambeau, 528; 9. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 600.

Top 5 Individuals

Emily Neff, Hayward, 87; 2. Kendra Maki, NW, 90; 3. Kiernan Smith, NW, 97; 4. Camryn Rogers, Ladysmith, 97; 5. Jill Bucholz, Ladysmith, 99.

Volleyball

The Tigers lost 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-12) to the Hayward Hurricanes Thursday night then went 0-4 at Saturday’s Osceola Invitational.

“Thursday was a rough night for us offensively as we struggled to get the ball to Meggan (Lind),” NHS coach Charlie Hessel said. “She was running our offense from outside of the 10-foot line for the majority of the night, which takes away a lot of options for our hitters.

The Tigers lost to Osceola, 2-0 (25-15, 25-14); Rice Lake, 2-0 (25-6, 25-21); St Croix Falls, 2-0 (25-17, 25-11); and Webster, 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 15-11).

The Tigers (6-12 overall, 0-1 HON) play at Spooner at tonight and Cumberland Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.