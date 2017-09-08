Tiger spikers win; football team plays at Bloomer

“Statistically speaking, we didn’t have any huge numbers, everyone just did their part at the net and in the back court,” NHS coach Charlie Hessel said. “Glenwood City is an athletic team and I knew the first set was not indicative of how the rest of the match would be.

“We found ourselves down in set two 10-2 and 19-12, but really just pushed for one point over and over again.”

Northwestern’s Sam Hoegen made a save on a ball to tie the set at 19 and Hope Rankila essentially got under a ball that looked like it was two inches off the floor on a miss-timed a quick in the middle that saved the point and tied the game at 25-25.

“There were so many of those crucial touches that don’t go into a statistical category, but they were certainly the difference in the match,” Hessel said. “If we would have not came back in the second set, the night would have been even more interesting than it already was.

“As a team, we played well and found a way to win.”

The Tigers (6-7), who opened Heart O’ North Conference action with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-12) loss to Hayward Thursday night, will compete in the Osceola Invitational Saturday along with Rice Lake, Webster and St. Croix Falls.

Football

The Tigers will attempt to remain undefeated in the Heart O’ North Conference when they trek to Bloomer to face the powerful Blackhawks tonight.

Bloomer (3-0, 1-0) is averaging 40 points a game, which includes wins over Spooner (32-6), Somerset (46-38) and Lakeland (43-14).

After winning HON titles in 2013 and 2014, Bloomer finished one game out each of the last two years and have made 13 straight playoff appearances.

This year’s team is led by Payton Dachel, a two-way lineman in his third year in the starting lineup.

Quarterback Zach Ruf has completed 22-of-42 passes for 469 yards and five touchdowns.

Caleb and Zach Ruf provide a 1-2 punch in the backfield with Zach rushing for 306 yards and three touchdowns and Zach with 300 yards rushing and eight scores.

Adam Price is the main target in the passing game with 10 catches for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Dachel is currently second on defense with 19 tackles (13 solo), including a sack, three tackles for losses and a fumble recovery. Adam Malinowski has a team-high 33 tackles (12 solo).

Northwestern quarterback Kade Bartelt is 7-of-20 passing for 77 yards, including a touchdown pass to Reagan Ruffi.

Adam Hanson led the Tigers in rushing with 242 yards and two touchdowns. Ruffi is next with 184 yards and one score.

Alex Isakson led the Tigers with 25 tackles (8 solo).

Today’s game begins at 7 p.m. and will be carried live at WNXR 107.3 FM and ifan.tv.