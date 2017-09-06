Tiger volleyball team wins

“Statistically speaking, we didn’t have any huge numbers, everyone just did their part at the net and in the back court,” NHS coach Charlie Hessel said. “Glenwood City is an athletic team and I knew the first set was not indicative of how the rest of the match would be.

“We found ourselves down in set two 10-2 and 19-12, but really just pushed for one point over and over again.”

Northwestern’s Sam Hoegen made a great save on a ball to tie the set at 19, Hope Rankila essentially got under a ball that looked like it was two inches off the floor on a miss-timed a quick in the middle that saved the point to tie us at 25.

“There were so many of those crucial touches that don’t go into a statistical category, but they were certainly the difference in the match,” Hessel said. “If we would have not came back in the second set, the night would have been even more interesting than it already was. As a team, we played well and found a way to win.”

The Tigers (6-7) open Heart O’ North Conference action by hosting Hayward at 7 p.m. Thursday. They will then compete in the Osceola Invitational Saturday along with Rice Lake, Webster and St. Croix Falls.