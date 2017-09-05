Tiger volleyball, cross country teams in action

The win improves the Tigers to 5-7.

“One of my goals for our team is to be more consistent doing the little things,” NHS coach Charlie Hessel said. “We did a nice job with that tonight for the most part, but the exception occurred at the start of set two, where we were down 18-10.”

The Tigers fought back to lead 25-24 before losing the final three points and the set.

“We fought back so we showed a little resiliency there,” Hessel said. “Obviously you don’t want to be down 18-10, but we responded well to finish that set and then to take the third.

“Drummond was a tough team to score points on because they covered the floor so well. They were also aggressive offensively and kept us off balance. The fourth set was a back and forth battle and I am proud of our girls for coming out on top.”

Stat leaders for Northwestern were Jade Johnson, 11 kills, 16 digs; Sam Hoegen, nine kills; Sydney Anderson and Brooke Ogren, six kills each; and Meggan Lind, 32 assists.

The Tigers host Glenwood City tonight and Hayward Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.

Northwestern will also compete in the Osceola Invitational on Saturday.

Cross country

The Tiger girls finished first and the boys second at Thursday’s Spooner Invitational.

The NHS girls finished with 64 points, just ahead of Hayward’s 67 points.

Abby Nelson, Kennedy Nelson and Emma Smykalski finished 7-9 for the Tigers. Nelson’s time was 22 minutes, 11.7 seconds.

Erica Loe of Ladysmith won the race in 20:40.4 seconds.

Ashland won the boys title with 79 points. Northwestern was second with 92 points.

Walker Miller of Ashland won the boys race in 17:22.8.

Kevin Garlson was the fastest Tiger, finishing seventh in 18:26.5.

The Tigers will run in the Superior Spartan Invitational at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Spooner Invitational

Girls Team Scores

Northwestern, 64; 2. Hayward, 67; 3. Superior, 107; 4. Ashland, 127; 5. Shell Lake, 135; 6. Rice Lake, 145; 7. Ladysmith, 208; 8. Barron, 216; 9. Spooner, 250; 10. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 265; 11. Webster, 271; 12. Cumberland, 285; 13. Bloomer, 298.

Top 5 girls, plus Northwestern

Erica Loe, L, 20:40.4; 2. Emily Freagon, Blo, 20:49.8; 3. Anna Panzkover, RL, 21:20.1; 4. Nel Hanson, H, 21:33; 5. Eliana Malnourie, H, 21:56.4; 7 Abby Nelson, NW, 22:11.7; 8 Kennedy Nelson, NW, 22:20.1; 9 Emma Smykalski, NW, 22:22.9; 18 Journey Amundson, NW, 23:10.8; 24 Nia Albright, NW, 23:43.6; 28 Holly Klomhaus, NW, 24:08.4; 35 Emily Nelson, NW, 24:44.3.

Boys Team Scores

1 Ashland 79; 2. Northwestern, 92; 3. Rice Lake, 125; 4. Bloomer, 132; 5. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 132; 6. Barron, 134; 7. Webster, 157; 8. Superior, 167; 9. Hayward, 191; 10. Grantsburg, 211; 11. Cumberland, 216; 12. New Auburn, 381.

Top 5 boys, plus Northwestern

1 Walker Miller, A, 17:22.8; 2. Maury Miller, A, 17:23.0; 3. Gaven Foutaine, C, 18:08.4; 4. Lucas Schmidt, RL, 18:15.9; 5. Joseph Jensen, CW, 18:19.4; 7 Kevin Garlson, NW, 18:26.5; 18 Tyler Davis, NW, 19:15.3; 19 Zach Grohn, NW, 19:17.7; 23 Justin Orm, NW, 19:27.9; 25 Zach Pooler, NW, 19:31; 29 Brody Burke, NW, 19:40.5; 34 Kieran Johnson, NW, 20:10.9.