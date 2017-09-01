PREVIEW: HON title is up for grabs once again
Mike Granlund
For The Telegram
The Heart O’North Conference football championship has been hard to decide the last two seasons.
Northwestern, Hayward and Chetek-Weyerhauser ended up in a three-way tie for the title last season, while in 2015, Hayward and Northwestern shared the crown.
This year looks like much of the same as five teams are poised to take it all and two more are dark horses.
Many star players were lost to graduation, but there is no eclipse of talent in the HON.
Here is a capsule of each of the eight teams:
Chetek-Weyerhauser
Dawson Davis and Daryl Williams are off to Winona State, but the Bulldogs return one of the top players in the HON in running back/defensive lineman Daniel Chuchwar.
Andrew Loy takes over for Davis at quarterback and Travis Beloate anchors the defense.
The Bulldogs’ only losses last year were to Northwestern and state champion Eau Claire Regis. A WISSPORTS poll named them the favorite to win the conference.
Hayward
Xavier Cummings has graduated and the Hurricanes also lost heavily on defense.
Fred Perfecto and Riley Donaghue return as ball carriers and Phil Ziegle moves from receiver to quarterback.
Returners Nolan Keller and Cole Robotka garnered all-conference honors as linemen. Another big loss is coach Brian Trettin, the Superior native is now the principal at Ashland.
Billy O’Brien steps up as head coach of a team that has shared two straight titles.
Northwestern
Only five seniors are on the Tiger roster, but two very good classes of athletes in the sophomore and junior class give first year coach Jovin Kroll hope.
Kroll takes over for David Crail, now head coach at River Falls.
Quarterback Kade Bartelt, running backs Regan Ruffi and Andrew Hanson, and linemen Tyler Ronning and Kyle Curphy all received all-conference first- or second-team honors last year.
After losing 18 seniors, the Tigers are young, but talented. They could be a factor, but the early schedule is daunting.
Bloomer
After winning the HON in 2013 and 2014, Bloomer finished one game out each of the last two years.
Thirteen straight playoff appearances represents great tradition.
This year’s team is led by Payton Dachel, a two-way lineman in his third year in the starting lineup.
Quarterback Zach Ruf has come up big in wins over Somerset and Lakeland and Caleb Ruf is the main ball carrier.
Cumberland
Listen closely, Beaver quarterback Kobe Berghammer completed 49-of-66 passes in 72-52 season-opening loss to Grantsburg. Riley Bodsberg averages almost 10 yards per carry and Reid Olson and Max Narges are the top receivers. The Beavers are a definite dark horse for a championship.
Ladysmith
The Lumberjacks are 2-0 and with quarterback Jared Dieckman at the helm, optimism is high.
Dieckman earned second-team all-conference last year. Caleb Meltz is the main ball carrier.
Spooner
Coach Josh Fizel is rebuilding the Rails and an opening game win over St. Croix Falls is encouraging.
Ryan Lauterbach at running back is key to Spooner’s success.
Barron
Not many wins on the Bears’ ledgers the last few years, but they do have talent in Will Waldofski and Warren Williams at halfback and quarterback, respectively.
Let the games begin!
Heart O’North Conference
2016 Final Standings
Chetek-Weyer. (8-2)............................... 6-1
Hayward (8-2)......................................... 6-1
Northwestern (7-3)...................................... 6-1
Bloomer (6-4)......................................... 4-3
Cumberland (3-6)................................... 3-4
Ladysmith (3-6)...................................... 2-5
Spooner (1-8)......................................... 1-6
Barron (0-9)............................................ 0-7
Friday, Aug. 18
Northwestern 14, Ashland 8
Amery 24, Barron 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20, Elk Mound 6
Ladysmith 41, Flambeau 0
Lakeland 28, Hayward 27
Spooner 14, St. Croix Falls 0
Bloomer 46, Somerset 38
Grantsburg 72, Cumberland 52
Thursday, Aug. 24
Ladysmith 26, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
Friday, Aug. 25
Bloomer 43, Lakeland 14
Cumberland 42, Cameron 6
Durand 70, Barron 14
Osceola 23, Northwestern 14
Baldwin-Woodville 26, Spooner 16
Ashland 22, Hayward 14
Chetek-Weyer. 26, St. Croix Falls 15
Friday, Sept. 1
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Ladysmith at Cumberland
Barron at Hayward
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern
Bloomer at Spooner
Friday, Sept. 8
Spooner at Barron
Northwestern at Bloomer
Cumberland at Chetek- Weyerhaeuser
Hayward at Ladysmith
Friday, Sept. 15
Bloomer at Cumberland
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Ladysmith
Barron at Northwestern
Hayward at Spooner
Friday, Sept. 22
Cumberland at Barron
Ladysmith at Bloomer
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Hayward
Northwestern at Spooner
Friday, Sept. 29
Bloomer at Chetek- Weyerhaeuser
Spooner at Cumberland
Barron at Ladysmith
Hayward at Northwestern
Friday, Oct. 6
Chetek- Weyerhaeuser at Barron
Bloomer at Hayward
Cumberland at Northwestern
Ladysmith at Spooner
Friday, Oct. 13
Barron at Bloomer
Spooner at Chetek- Weyerhaeuser
Hayward at Cumberland
Northwestern at Ladysmith