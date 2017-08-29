Tiger spikers go 3-7 at Onalaska
The Northwestern High School volleyball team opened its season at the Onalaska Sprawl Invitational Wednesday and Thursday.
The Tigers went 3-7 in the event, including 1-4 Wednesday with a win over Augusta and losses to Onalaska, West Bend East, Stratford and Boscobel.
Statistically for the Tigers, Sam Hoegen had 14 kills; Megan Lind had 30 set assists; and Sydney Bodendorfer came up with 17 digs.
On day two, Northwestern lost to Ladysmith, Cadott and Cumberland before bouncing back with wins over Augusta and Blair-Taylor.
The Tigers were led by Lind, 42 set assists; Jade Johnson, 16 kills; Hoegen, 14 kills; Katie Lundeen, 12 kills; and Sydney Anderson, 10 kills.
Northwestern is at Ashland Tuesday and hosts Drummond Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.
Onalaska Sprawl
Day 1 Results
Onalaska def. Northwestern, 25-14, 25-20
West Bend East def. Northwestern, 24-26, 25-8, 25-8
Stratford def. Northwestern, 25-12, 25-16
Northwestern def. Augusta, 25-22, 25-21
Boscobel def. Northwestern, 25-17, 25-15
Day 2 Results
Ladysmith def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-11
Cadott def. Northwestern, 25-13, 25-22
Cumberland def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-20
Northwestern def. Augusta, 25-15, 25-21
Northwestern def Blair-Taylor, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13