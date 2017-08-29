Search
    Tiger spikers go 3-7 at Onalaska

    By Superior Telegram Today at 8:53 a.m.

    The Northwestern High School volleyball team opened its season at the Onalaska Sprawl Invitational Wednesday and Thursday.

    The Tigers went 3-7 in the event, including 1-4 Wednesday with a win over Augusta and losses to Onalaska, West Bend East, Stratford and Boscobel.

    Statistically for the Tigers, Sam Hoegen had 14 kills; Megan Lind had 30 set assists; and Sydney Bodendorfer came up with 17 digs.

    On day two, Northwestern lost to Ladysmith, Cadott and Cumberland before bouncing back with wins over Augusta and Blair-Taylor.

    The Tigers were led by Lind, 42 set assists; Jade Johnson, 16 kills; Hoegen, 14 kills; Katie Lundeen, 12 kills; and Sydney Anderson, 10 kills.

    Northwestern is at Ashland Tuesday and hosts Drummond Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.

    Onalaska Sprawl

    Day 1 Results

    Onalaska def. Northwestern, 25-14, 25-20

    West Bend East def. Northwestern, 24-26, 25-8, 25-8

    Stratford def. Northwestern, 25-12, 25-16

    Northwestern def. Augusta, 25-22, 25-21

    Boscobel def. Northwestern, 25-17, 25-15

    Day 2 Results

    Ladysmith def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-11

    Cadott def. Northwestern, 25-13, 25-22

    Cumberland def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-20

    Northwestern def. Augusta, 25-15, 25-21

    Northwestern def Blair-Taylor, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13

