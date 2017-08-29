Tiger spikers go 3-7 at Onalaska

Statistically for the Tigers, Sam Hoegen had 14 kills; Megan Lind had 30 set assists; and Sydney Bodendorfer came up with 17 digs.

On day two, Northwestern lost to Ladysmith, Cadott and Cumberland before bouncing back with wins over Augusta and Blair-Taylor.

The Tigers were led by Lind, 42 set assists; Jade Johnson, 16 kills; Hoegen, 14 kills; Katie Lundeen, 12 kills; and Sydney Anderson, 10 kills.

Northwestern is at Ashland Tuesday and hosts Drummond Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.

Onalaska Sprawl

Day 1 Results

Onalaska def. Northwestern, 25-14, 25-20

West Bend East def. Northwestern, 24-26, 25-8, 25-8

Stratford def. Northwestern, 25-12, 25-16

Northwestern def. Augusta, 25-22, 25-21

Boscobel def. Northwestern, 25-17, 25-15

Day 2 Results

Ladysmith def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-11

Cadott def. Northwestern, 25-13, 25-22

Cumberland def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-20

Northwestern def. Augusta, 25-15, 25-21

Northwestern def Blair-Taylor, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13