Northwestern golf, volleyball teams kick off seasons

The Tigers, who opened the season with two wins Aug. 15 at Chetek, finished with a team score of 183 at Cumberland, easily ahead of Superior’s 230 and Cumberland’s 246.

Northwestern’s Kiernan Smith led all golfers in Cumberland with a 41.

Other Tiger scores were Kendra Maki, 46; Sarah Wahlquist, 47; Chloe Larson, 49; and Lita Lind, a non-counting 66.

The Tigers then finished in third place at Superior’s Spartan Invitational Wednesday at the Nemadji Golf Course.

Chippewa Falls finished in first place with a team score of 370. Hayward finished second at 370, and Northwestern was third at 402. The host Spartans finished sixth with a score of 440.

Hayward’s Emily Neff took medalist honors with a 77.

Wahlquist was Northwestern’s low golfer with a 93. Other Tiger scores were Smith, 94; Larson, 96; and Lind, 119.

The Tigers play at Ladysmith Monday and Barron Thursday. Both matches begin at 9 a.m.

TIGER TALES: Remaining members on the NHS roster are sophomore Jessica Shaver and freshmen McKenzie Tuura and Claire Jarman. ... Scott Janigo is the new golf coach, taking over a team that went 12-4 last season. ... Maki advanced to last year’s state tournament. ...

Superior Invitational

Wednesday, Aug. 23

At Nemadji Golf Course

Chippewa Falls 370, Hayward 372, Northwestern 402, Ladysmith 421, Barron 440, Superior 440, Cumberland 460, Luck 508, Flambeau 556, Chetek 572.

Top 3 Individuals

Emily Neff, Hay, 77; 2. Katelyn Baribeau, Rice Lake, 81; 3. Camryn Schiller, CF, 87.

Northwestern High School

2017 Girls Golf Schedule

Fri., Aug. 11....... at Barron Scramble

Tue., Aug. 15..... at Chetek

Thur., Aug. 17.... at Hayward Invite

Tue., Aug. 22..... at Cumberland w/Superior

Wed., Aug. 23.... at Superior Invite, 9 a.m.

Mon., Aug. 28.... at Ladysmith w/Luck, 9 a.m.

Thur., Aug. 31.... at Barron w/Hayward, 9 a.m.

Tue., Sept. 5...... at Sp. w/Chetek, 4:30 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 7..... at N’western Invite, 9 a.m.

Tue., Sept. 12.... vs. Cumb. w/Sup., 4:30 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 14... at Hay. w/Barron, 3:20 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 18... vs. Ladysmith/Luck, 4 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 20... HON at Spooner, 9 a.m.

Wed., Sept. 27... Regional at Spooner, 9 a.m.

Mon., Oct. 2....... Sectional at Frederic, 9 a.m.

Volleyball preview

A roster that includes eight seniors will lead the Tiger volleyball team into the 2017 season.

Leading the way will be senior captains Meggan Lind, Sydney Anderson and Sydney Bodendorfer.

Lind, a setter, was second-team all-conference last year in the Heart O’ North Conference with 335 assists, 96 digs, and 93.5 percent serving in 79 sets played.

Anderson, middle blocker, played 71 sets with 78 kills and 80 digs. Bodendorfer will be the team’s starting libero this season.

Other key players returning include: middle blocker Katie Lundeen (91 percent serving, 104 kills); left hitter Sam Hoegen (81 kills); and Brooke Ogren (116 digs). Ogren, last year’s libero, will move to right hitter this season.

Other prospective starters include Jade Johnson and Sam Hoegen at left hitters and Hope Rankila in the back row.

Rounding out the varsity roster are senior Kayla Pajtash; junior Kasha Hughlett; and sophomores Tayva Plasch and Jayda Klobucher.

“One of our strengths is that we are fairly tall and a little more aggressive and consistent at the net,” NHS coach Charlie Hessel said. “We have a great group of seniors who will serve as excellent leaders for our entire program, but we will need more consistency in every aspect of the game.

“Just like any other team, we are really working toward controlling the ball and running an effective offense out of serve receive.”

The Tigers were 7-23 overall last season and 3-11 in the HON.

Hessel sees the Bloomer Blackhawks and the Barron Golden Bears as the teams to beat in conference play.

“Bloomer didn’t lose a single set in conference play last year,” Hessel said. “They graduated quite a few athletes, but will still be an excellent team. Barron only lost sets to Bloomer last season and did not lose as much to graduation, so they will be right up there as well.

“As far as a third-place team, I’d like to say that we could be in the mix with Hayward and Cumberland. But really, every team had some young talent last season, so it could be an interesting year in the Heart O’ North.”

The Tigers opened the season at the Onalaska Invitational Wednesday and Thursday.

Northwestern went 1-4 Wednesday with a win over Augusta and losses to Onalaska, West Bend East, Stratford and Boscobel.

Statistically for the Tigers, Hoegen had 14 kills; Lind had 30 set assists; and Bodendorfer came up with 17 digs.

“I expect for us to be much improved from last season,” Hessel said. “Our schedule is a little tougher with the Onalaska tournament, but hopefully playing 10 matches in two days so early in the season will give us the experience we need to start strong in the conference.”

Northwestern is at Ashland Tuesday and Drummond Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.

TIGER TALES: Northwestern’s season ended with a first-round regional loss at Rice Lake (25-17, 25-14, 25-9). … Hessel enters his 13th year at Northwestern with an overall record of 187-154-10. … The Tigers’ last conference championship was in 2007. … Key players lost through graduation were Sara Lahti, Cassidy Friend, Madison Trautt and Lexi Prior. … Hessel’s assistant coaches are Kara Hietala and Alyssa Frick and the team manager is Rachel Kirkpatrick.

Onalaska Invitational

Wednesday’s Results

Onalaska def. Northwestern 25-14, 25-20

West Bend East def. Northwestern 24-26, 25-8, 25-8

Stratford def. Northwestern 25-12, 25-16

Northwestern def. Augusta 25-22, 25-21

Boscobel def. Northwestern 25-17, 25-15

Northwestern High School

2017 Volleyball Rosters

Varsity

1 Sydney Bodendorfer....... 12 DS 5-4

2 Jade Johnson................. 12 LH 5-7

3 Hope Rankila.................. 12 LH 5-6

5 Meggan Lind................... 12 S 5-4

6 Sydney Anderson........... 12 MB 5-8

10 Tayva Plasch............... 10 S 5-6

11 Jayda Klobucher.......... 10 RH 5-11

13 Kasha Hughlett............. 11 MB 6-0

14 Brooke Ogren................ 10 RH 5-9

16 Sam Hoegen................. 12 LH 6-0

18 Kayla Pajtash............... 12 DS 5-5

21 Katie Lundeen.............. 12 MB 5-10

Junior Varsity

Juniors — Abby Bottolfson, Lexi Sletten, Kasha Hughlett, Hope Nordrum, Madisyn Rossmann, Myranda Breezee.

Sophomores — Karsyn Jones, Tayva Plasch, Jayda Klobucher, Sasha Johansen, Emma Moore.

Freshman — Allison Luoma.

C Team

Sophomores — Bailey Conner, Merissa Keller, Brooklynn DeGraef, Jocelyn Luostari, Ryleigh Hill, Jaydon Goette.

Freshmen — Claire Brinker, Alyssa Carlson, Olivia Gordon, Marie Livingston, Noelle Frick, Miranda Wakefield, Sydnee Burns.

Northwestern High School

2017 Volleyball Schedule

Wed., Aug. 23......... at Onalaska (1-4)

Thur., Aug. 24......... at Onalaska Invite, 9 a.m.

Tue., Aug. 29.......... at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Thur., Aug. 31......... vs. Drummond, 7 p.m.

Tue., Sept. 5........... vs. Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 7.......... vs. Hayward, 7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 9............ Osceola Invite, 9 a.m.

Tue., Sept. 12......... at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 14........ at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Tue., Sept. 19......... vs. Bloomer, 7 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 21........ at Chetek, 7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 23.......... N’western Invite, 10 a.m.

Thur., Sept. 28........ vs. Barron, 7 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 3............. at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 7.............. Hosting HON, 10 a.m.

Thur., Oct. 12.......... at Cumberland, 5:45 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 17........... WIAA Regional

Thur., Oct. 19.......... WIAA Regional

Sat., Oct. 21............ WIAA Regional