    Tigers win opener at Ashland

    By Superior Telegram on Aug 18, 2017 at 9:57 p.m.
    Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com Northwestern’s Andrew Hanson (43) dives in for the first of his two first quarter touchdowns during the Tigers win over the Oredockers in Ashland on Friday evening. 1 / 7
    NOTE: This story will be updated.

    The Northwestern High School football team opened the season with a 14-8 win at Ashland Friday night.

    Andrew Hanson scored all 14 of Northwestern’s points in the first half.

    Hanson’s 5-yard touchdown run came on the first drive of the game, and his second score came from 8 yards out with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

    Hanson also ran in for the two-point conversion after his second score.

    An Ashland interception helped set up Jordan Brennan’s 25-yard touchdown run with 8:45 left in the second quarter. Zachery Coffland ran in for the extra point to get the Oredockers within 14-8.

    Ashland threatened to score more points until Brody Payton intercepted a pass for the Tigers with 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

    Northwestern hosts Osceola at 7 p.m. Friday.

    Northwestern........................ 14         0           0           0    —                    14

    Ashland..................................... 0          8           0           0                            —                    8

    First Quarter

    N — Andrew Hanson, 5-yard run (run failed), 8:57.

    N — Hanson 8-yard run (Hanson run), 3:32.

    Second Quarter

    A — Jordan Brennan 25-yard run (Zachery Coffland), 8:45.

