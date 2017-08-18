Tigers win opener at Ashland
NOTE: This story will be updated.
The Northwestern High School football team opened the season with a 14-8 win at Ashland Friday night.
Andrew Hanson scored all 14 of Northwestern’s points in the first half.
Hanson’s 5-yard touchdown run came on the first drive of the game, and his second score came from 8 yards out with 3:32 left in the first quarter.
Hanson also ran in for the two-point conversion after his second score.
An Ashland interception helped set up Jordan Brennan’s 25-yard touchdown run with 8:45 left in the second quarter. Zachery Coffland ran in for the extra point to get the Oredockers within 14-8.
Ashland threatened to score more points until Brody Payton intercepted a pass for the Tigers with 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Northwestern hosts Osceola at 7 p.m. Friday.
Northwestern........................ 14 0 0 0 — 14
Ashland..................................... 0 8 0 0 — 8
First Quarter
N — Andrew Hanson, 5-yard run (run failed), 8:57.
N — Hanson 8-yard run (Hanson run), 3:32.
Second Quarter
A — Jordan Brennan 25-yard run (Zachery Coffland), 8:45.