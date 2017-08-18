Tigers win opener at Ashland

Andrew Hanson scored all 14 of Northwestern’s points in the first half.

Hanson’s 5-yard touchdown run came on the first drive of the game, and his second score came from 8 yards out with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

Hanson also ran in for the two-point conversion after his second score.

An Ashland interception helped set up Jordan Brennan’s 25-yard touchdown run with 8:45 left in the second quarter. Zachery Coffland ran in for the extra point to get the Oredockers within 14-8.

Ashland threatened to score more points until Brody Payton intercepted a pass for the Tigers with 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Northwestern hosts Osceola at 7 p.m. Friday.

Northwestern........................ 14 0 0 0 — 14

Ashland..................................... 0 8 0 0 — 8

First Quarter

N — Andrew Hanson, 5-yard run (run failed), 8:57.

N — Hanson 8-yard run (Hanson run), 3:32.

Second Quarter

A — Jordan Brennan 25-yard run (Zachery Coffland), 8:45.