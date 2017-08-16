Tiger golfers notch two wins

The host Tigers finished with a team score of 185, well ahead of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s 276, and Spooner, which only had thee golfers compete.

Northwestern’s Sarah Wahlquist was low golfer on the day with a 38. Other Tiger scores were Kendra Maki, 43; Kiernan Smith, 49; Chloe Larson, 55; and Lita Lind, a non-counting 58.

Emily Boese was Cumberland’s low golfer with a 53. Catherine Walker led Spooner with a 68.

Up next for the Tigers is the Hayward Invitational at 8 a.m. Thursday.