Weinandt scholarship scramble is Saturday

Since 2008, Botten’s Green Acres Golf Course in Lake Nebagamon has sponsored the Jim Weinandt “Don’t Ever Give Up!” Scholarship Golf Scramble.

This event, through the support of many great friends, former students at Northwestern High School and big-hearted hole sponsors, has awarded $22,000 in scholarships to graduates from NHS.

Because of all who support this event, the Jim Weinandt Scholarship is one of the most sought after scholarships at Northwestern.

This year, almost 20 percent of the graduating seniors applied for this scholarship, and as is usually the case, very little separated the quality of the applicants.

In the end, two scholarships will be awarded.

This year’s recipients are Caitlin Johnson, from Poplar, and Lilli Kovaleski, from South Range. Each will receive a $1,500 scholarship to help pay for their initial college expenses.

This year’s tournament is Saturday. Without Brad and Jody Botten, their family and staff at the course, and the continued support of many perennial sponsors, this tournament would not be the success it is.

If you are able to provide tournament support as a sponsor, that would be great. If not, your presence at the tournament as a golfer, as a friend of Jim, or in support of the scholarship recipients, your help is invaluable.

We love helping young people with this event because, “young people are our future.”

Four- or five-person teams will compete for prizes in three different categories: teams comprised of all men, mixed, and with all members over 55 years of age. There will be raffles, prizes, great dining provided by Brad and Jody Botten, 80 degree sunny weather, guaranteed by the “Lance and Billy Meteorological Society,”and even if you don’t golf, a reunion with friends old and new.

This is the summer event of the year. Be there and have a blast.

If you are not there for breakfast prepared by the lovely, gracious and talented Jody, you will miss cuisine fit for a king.

Her American fries are incredible, in fact so incredible that I had an early, and late, breakfast last year.

For tournament information and tee times call Botten’s at 715-374-2567. Tee times are filling up fast, and if you need a cart or two, reserve them when you make your tee time.

Entry fees are $35 per person and include the nine-hole event, a chance to win prizes, a beautiful t-shirt, great food and a chance to have a mini-reunion with friends and former classmates.

For sponsorship information, contact Don Leighton at 715-817- 5196, or Mark Baillie at 715-372- 5070.

I, Lance Boyle, guarantee a great time for all who attend. If you don’t, ask to speak to Bill Weinandt.

And remember, in “Shangri La” you never age and it only rains at night. See you on Saturday.

Opinions and/or story ideas can be e-mailed to dleigh1273@aol.com.