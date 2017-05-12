TIGER ROUND-UP: Softball sweeps Hayward

The Tigers play at Barron at 5 p.m. Thursday and at Chetek for two games at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Baseball

The Tigers lost twice to Hayward, 6-5 and 8-4, Tuesday in Iron River.

The Hurricanes pulled off the come-from-behind win in the opener with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including Kerry Kilmer scoring the winning run on an error.

Xavier Cummings had two hits for Hayward, and Jake Brill, Carter Spangenberg and Tanner Klobucher were 2-for-4 for the Tigers.

Hayward jumped out to a 6-0 lead in game two.

Northwestern pulled to within 6-4, but Hayward added a couple of insurance runs to complete the sweep.

Cummings and Willie Zawistowski both had three hits for Hayward. Marshall Kennell and Brady Christianson had two hits each and Eli Danielson had two RBIs.

Sam Martinson suffered the loss in the opener, and Anthony Lupa took the loss in the second game.

The Tigers, who hosted Barron Thursday, play a home doubleheader against Chetek-Weyerhaueser at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Track and field

The Tiger boys were fifth and the girls sixth Monday at Ashland’s Welker Invitational.

Northwestern’s lone winner was Jordan Olsen, who won the discus with a toss of 132 feet, 7 inches.

Welker Invitational

At Ashland

Boys Team Scores

Ashland, 138; 2. Hurley, 130; 3. South Shore/Washburn, 119; 4. Ironwood, 79; 5. Northwestern, 31; 6. Drummond, 29; 7. Mercer, 16.

Individual Results

(Winners and NHS results)

100 — 1. Isaac DeCarlo, H, 11.52; 16. Cameron Kimmes, NW, 13.67; 19. Bailey Radig, NW, 14.76; 22. Bryce Tonn, NW, 15.45.

200 — 1. DeCarlo, H, 24.24; 12. Ethan Jenson, NW, 26.51; 14. Aidan Gort, NW, 26.75; 20. Thomas Odegard, NW, 28.19; 21. Kimmes, NW, 28.47; 22. Noah Swanson, NW, 29.13; 24. Radig, NW, 29.67.

400 — 1. Elliot Gudgeon, I, 55.26; 12. Gort, NW, 1:02.65; 15. Odegard, NW, 1:07.08; 16. Swanson, NW, 1:07.67.

800 — 1. Maury Miller, A, 2:08.49; 12. Kyle Heinen, NW, 2:44.23; 15. Aaron Jeter, NW, 2:58.36.

1,600 — 1. Walker Miller, A, 4:34.93; 9. Jeter, NW, 6:27.01; 10. Nick Berggren, NW, 7:37.53.

3,200 — 1. W. Miller, A, 10:22.04.

110 hurdles — 1. Kris Bluse, H, 16.97; 8. Jagar Stillson, NW, 21.29; 9. Isiah Wiita, NW, 23.42.

300 hurdles — 1. Luke Marczak, H, 44.57; 5. Stillson, NW, 50.56; 7. Wiita, NW, 54.82.

400 relay — 1. Hurley, 47.34; 5. Northwestern, 52.09.

800 relay — Ironwood, 1:41.66.

1,600 relay — 1. Ashland, 3:50.40; 5. Northwestern, 4:36.61.

3,200 relay — 1. South Shore/Washburn, 9:16.98; 4. NW (Nik Remington, Jeter, Nick Bergren, Heinen), 11:31.75.

High jump — 1. Kyle Waters, SSW, 5-6.

Pole vault — 1. Ian Pufall, A, 11-0; 3. Joey Peterson, NW, 10-6.

Long jump — 1. DeCarlo, H, 20-6; 8. Cameron Kimmes, NW, 16-0; 10. Willem Hoegen, NW, 15-3; 12. Odegard, NW, 14-10; 14. Isaiah Wiita, NW, 14-6.50; 15. Adam Thom, NW, 14-1; 16. Justin Orme, NW, 13-7.

Triple jump — 1. Tristin Wilcox, South Shore/Washburn, 41-3.75; 10. Hoegen, NW, 29-6.25.

Shot put — 1. Tyler Bianga, M, 47-0; 5. Nate Ohman, NW, 37-1; 6. Morgan Bergeren, NW, 36-10.25; 13. Kyle Curphy, NW, 32-2.75; 14. Carson Nykanen, NW. 31-9.75.

Discus — 1. Jordan Olsen, N, 132-7; 10. Bergeren, NW, 90-11; 17. Jacob Evans, NW, 77-4; 19. Curphy, NW, 71-6; 22. Ohman, NW, 70-0.

Girls Team Scores

Ashland, 179; 2. Ironwood, 95; 3. Hurley, 71; 4. Mercer, 64; 5. South Shore/Washburn, 53; 6. Northwestern, 29; 7. Drummond, 1.

Individuals

(Winners and NHS results)

100 — 1. Vanessa Nasi, I, 13.80; 10. Erin Hart, NW, 15.32; 11. Ellie Peterson, NW, 15.47; 15. Jennifer Thul, NW, 15.93; 18. Addie Heller, NW, 16.35; 24. Karley Mechley, NW, 18.37.

200 — 1. Nasi, I, 28.47; 9. Sarah Suggs, NW, 31.60; 11. Ellie Peterson, NW, 32.20; 19. Audrey Edwards, NW, 34.49.

400 — 1. Aneesa Tucker, A, 1:04.62; 7. Abby Bottolfson, NW, 1:20.81.

800 — 1. Amy Wallis, A, 2:34.28.

1,600 — 1. Wallis, A, 5:54.20.

3,200 — 1. Emma Ostrenga, SSW, 13:19.02.

100 hurdles — 1. Aiyana Nickel, H, 17.66;

300 hurdles — 1. Mahra Wick, H, 54.26;

400 relay — 1. Ironwood, 57.68; 4 NW, 1:01.42.

800 relay — 1. Ironwood, 2:00.0; 5. NW, 2:14.56.

1,600 relay — 1. Ashland, 4:52.32.

3,200 relay — 1. South Shore/Washburn, 13:48.52.

High jump — 1. Tucker, A, 4-8; 8. Sami Keller, NW, 4-0; 9. Ellie Peterson, NW, 3-10.

Pole vault — 1. Bailey Nuutinen, A, 7-3; 2. Peterson, NW, 6-3.

Long jump — 1. Aiyana Nickel, H, 15-7; 7. Jennifer Thul, NW, 12-5; 8. Peterson, NW, 11-5.50.

Triple jump — 1. Nickel, H, 32-7.

Shot put — 1. Sydney Thompson, M, 43-0.5; 4. Sam Hoegan, NW, 28-10; 7. Sara Pearson, NW, 25-8; 8. Myranda Breezee, NW, 25-5; 11. Devin Naumann, NW, 22-6.50.

Discus — 1. Sydney Thompson, M, 128-10; 2. Sara Pearson, NW, 93-1; 5. Devin Naumann, NW, 79-8; 6. Sam Hoegan, NW, 77-11; 16. Breezee, NW, 57-7.