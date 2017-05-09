TIGER ROUND-UP: Softball team goes 2-1 at Poynette tourney

The Tigers picked up their eighth straight victory Friday evening with an 11-7 win over Bonduel (Green Bay area).

The Tigers jumped on the Bears early. With one out in the top of the first inning, Kennedy Nelson doubled and Larysssa Vik hit a home run. Brooklyn Oswskey followed with a double and scored on a Rose Tokar home run giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Bonduel scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and the Tigers responded with three more in the second and another three in the third for a 10-2 lead.

Cassidy Friend was the winning pitching and Nelson picked up the save.

On Saturday, River Valley defeated the Tigers 8-7.

River Valley led 2-1 after one inning, the Tigers took a 4-2 lead in the third inning on Cassidy Friend’s double and Oswskey’s two-run single.

River Valley answered with a grand slam in the bottom of the third for a 6-4 lead.

Friend tied it up in the fourth with a two-run home run and the Tigers added another run for a 7-6 lead.

River Valley took an 8-7 lead with a home run in the fifth inning and after the Tigers failed to score in the top of the sixth, the game was called due to a time limit.

Northwestern rebounded to defeat Marshall, ranked No. 6 in Division 3, 3-2.

Friend was the winning pitcher with help from Nelson.

The Tigers (12-4, 6-0 HON) host Hayward for two games today and travel to Barron Thursday.

Walk-off win

Trailing 5-0 after three innings, Tiger coach Scott Janigo brought in Friend, who proceeded to keep Spooner scoreless the rest of the game.

At bat, the Tigers didn’t score until the bottom of the fourth inning when Vik hit a home run, Oswskey got on base via an error and scored on Tokar’s double.

The Tigers got within 5-3 on Oswskey’s home run in the bottom of the fifth, and tied it up when Nelson got on base and scored on a home run by sophomore Tory Anderson.

After two scoreless innings, Spooner failed to score on Friend after putting runners on second and third base.

Macey Schultz ended the game with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Baseball

The Tigers defeated Spooner 5-1 Thursday on the road.

The Tigers continue to get solid defense and quality pitching as Anthony Lupa pitched a complete-game six-hitter with five strikeouts. Spooner’s run was unearned.

At the plate, Carter Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Sam Martinson singled and drew two walks.

Martinson and Lupa also combined to toss a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Ladysmith on May 2.

Martinson struck out 13 batters and walked one over the first six innings. Lupa stuck out three batters in the seventh inning.

Drew Stribley had a hit in knocked in both Tiger runs.

Jake Brill added two hits, Lupa doubled and Spangenberg singled.

Northwestern, 4-2 HON and 6-3 overall, plays a doubleheader today at Hayward and hosts Barron Thursday.