Tigers tip the Hurricanes

For the third straight year the Tigers (20-4) will play Prescott (21-3) in the sectional semifinals. This year’s meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday in River Falls.

The Cardinals, who advanced with an 83-68 win over St. Croix Central, defeated Northwestern 74-51 last year and 55-38 in 2015.

Riley Stowers led the Tigers in scoring Saturday with 21 points, five assists and two steals.

Klobucher was next with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Alex Tecker had nine points and eight rebounds.

Klobucher scored 11 of his points in the second half. His first of three 3-pointers gave the Tigers a 32-27 lead just seconds after halftime. His second trey tied the game at 50-50 with 4:39 remaining; and his third gave Northwestern a 55-53 lead with 2:13 left.

Following a Tiger time out, Stowers made two free throws to make it 57-53.

Hayward followed with a Phil Zeigle basket and after a Tiger turnover, the Hurricanes took a 58-57 lead on Xavier Cummings’ basket and free throw with 24.7 seconds left.

After Klobucher’s go-head free throws with 15.6 seconds showing, Hayward still had a chance, but a Tiger knocked the inbounds pass loose and a couple of key seconds ticked off the clock as Alex Tecker sat on the ball during a loose-ball scramble.

Hayward eventually got the ball and got a shot off that was blocked by Klobucher.

Cummings led Hayward with a game-high 25 points. Phil Zeigle was next with 10 points and Devon Kuykendall added nine.

Kuykendall, who returned from a football injury to score seven points in his first game of the season Friday night, made three 3-pointers early in the second half to help Hayward open up a 41-34 lead.

The game opened with ties of 2-2 and 5-5 before the Hurricanes took a 7-5 lead on a Cummings’ basket.

A Stower 3-pointer 11 second later gave the Tigers their first lead at 8-7.

The Tigers eventually opened up a pair nine-point leads, the latest 23-14 on another Stower’s 3-pointer with eight minutes left in the half.

With Tecker on the bench with two fouls, Hayward followed with a 13-4 run and eventually tied the game 27-27 with 40 seconds left.

Stowers sank a floater in the lane with 2 seconds showing to give Northwestern a 29-27 halftime lead.

TIGER TALES: The other sectional semifinal is Mauston vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild. The winners will play at 1 p.m. Saturday in Menomonie. … Prescott is on a seven-game winning streak. The Cardinals’ last loss was 81-73 to Minnehaha Academy in the Apple Valley Wisconsin-Minnesota Border Battle. … Prescott’s other two losses are 72-70 to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 85-53 to Farmington, Minn.

Tigers 86, Amery 67

The Tigers won their regional semifinal against Amery Friday with a monster first half. The Tigers put up 53 points in the opening half and went on to win 86-67.

Stowers scored 16 points in the first half, while Mike Lindsay and Tyler Little had eight apiece.

For the night Stowers had a game-high 27 points. Also scoring in double figures for Northwestern were Tecker (15) Little (12) and Klobucher (10).

Northwestern won both regular season games against Hayward, but the Hurricanes enter Saturday’s match-up on a five-game winning streak.

Hayward.................................. 27 31 — 58

Northwestern........................ 29 30 — 59

Hayward — Xavier Cummings 25, Phil Zeigle 10, Devon Kuykendall 9, Dementri Dennis 8, Gabe Luedke 4, Willy Zawistowski 2.

3-point goals — Kuykendall 3, Cummings 2, Zeigle.

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 21, Tanner Klobucher 15, Alex Tecker 9, Mike Lindsay 6, Kade Bartelt 5, Tyler Little 3.

3-point goals — Klobucher 3, Stowers 2, Lindsay 2, Bartelt 1.

Amery....................................... 30 37 — 67

Northwestern........................ 53 33 — 86

Amery — Seth Amundsen 16, Lane Christenson 15, Zach Swenson 10, Conner McBrayer 8, Calen Coy 6, Tristen Collins 6, Noah Rademaker 4, Sam Forneago 2.

3-point goals — Amundsen 4, Christenson 3, Swenson 2, Coy, Collins.

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 27, Alex Tecker 15, Tyler Little 12, Tanner Klobucher 10, Mike Lindsay 8, Anthony Lupa 7, Kade Bartelt 5, Brody Payton 2.

3-point goals — Stowers 2, Lindsay 2, Bartelt, Lupa.