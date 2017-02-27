Kirkpatrick goes 1-2 at state wrestling meet

The match began slowly, but near the end of the first period Kirkpatrick made his move and jumped out to a 5-0 lead. The score remained unchanged through the second period, and in the third Kirkpatrick picked up two more points on a reverse to win the match in a 7-0 decision.

In the second round Friday, Kirkpatrick lost by technical fall to Zach Licht of River Valley. Licht went on to finish as state runner-up.

Kirkpatrick ended his tournament Friday afternoon when he was pinned by Abraham Sell in the consolation bracket.

NOTES: Four wrestlers who advanced to state from the Amery sectional went on to claim state titles. Ellsworth junior Sam Stuhl claimed his third state title as he won three straight decisions en route to the 132-pound title and a spotless 46-0 record.