Tigers claim HON crown; Tecker scores 1,000th point

The Tigers finished the regular season Thursday with a 77-32 win at Ladysmith, and Hayward defeated Bloomer 68-59 Friday.

The win gave the Hurricanes a season sweep of Bloomer, just as Bloomer swept Northwestern and Northwestern swept Hayward — leaving all three teams to share the HON title with 12-2 records.

“I’m excited for the players,” said David Gustafson, NHS head coach. “I don’t think there has ever been a three-way tie where each team has swept the other.

“At the start of the year I thought it would be us, Bloomer and Hayward at the top of the conference. Each team matches up with the other differently.”

Northwestern won the title outright last year after finishing second to Hayward in 2015. The last time two teams shared the HON title was 1996-97, and there had never been a three-way tie before this season.

The Tigers also celebrated an individual milestone Thursday as senior Alex Tecker scored his 1,000th career point. Tecker, who finished with a game-high 26 points, hit the milestone on his last basket of the game.

Gustafson said it was an exciting moment for everyone.

“He has been a four-year varsity player for us and has really stepped up his game at the end of the year,” Gustafson said.

Tecker is the first player to score 1,000 points during Gustafson’s tenure as head coach, but fellow senior Riley Stowers is currently just 60 points from the 1,000-point mark.

“It would be very special if both were able to reach 1,000 points,” Gustafson said. “The number one goal is to win, but if we can have some individual accomplishments along the way it is an added bonus.”

Tecker is the first Tiger to score 1,000 career points since 2010, when Donnie Hissa reached the milestone. Other Tigers who have scored 1,000 career points are Steve Tecker, Ryan Moore and Scott Raivala.

Steve Tecker, Alex’s brother, passed the 1,000-point mark as a junior in 2009 and is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,271 points.

The Tigers (18-4) are the No. 2 seed for the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. Northwestern will host the winner of today’s Amery-Somerset game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Northwestern................. 36 41 — 77

Ladysmith..................... 13 19 — 32

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 22, Alex Tecker 26, Isaac Klobucher 2, Matthew Lindsay 3, Michael Lindsay 3, Tanner Klobucher 13, Tyler Little 8.

3-point goals — Stowers 2, Mi. Lindsay, T. Klobucher.

Ladysmith — Riley Herbes 21, Caden Dupee 2, Tyler Saraver 4, Jon Smith 3, Evan Moore 2.

3-point goals — Herbes 4, Smith.