Tigers claim crown; Tecker gets 1,000

With a 77-32 win over the Ladysmith Lumberjacks, the Tigers claimed a share of the Heart O’ North Championship senior Alex Tecker scored his 1,000th point.

Tecker, who finished with a game-high 26 points, hit his milestone on his last basket of the game. The Tigers also got 22 points from Riley Stowers and 13 from Tanner Klobucher 13.

Northwestern shares the HON crown with Hayward and Bloomer. All three teams finish league play with 12-2 records thanks to Hayward’s 68-59 win over Bloomer Friday night.

The Tigers, who won the title outright last year, finishes with an overall record of 18-4 and is the No. 2 seed for the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. Northwestern will host the winner of Tuesday’s Amery-Somerset game at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1.

Riley Herbes made four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 21 points for Ladysmith.

Northwestern........................ 36 41 — 77

Ladysmith............................... 13 19 — 32

Northwestern — Alex Tecker 26, Riley Stowers 22, Isaac Klobucher 2, Matthew Lindsay 3, Michael Lindsay 3, Tanner Klobucher 13, Tyler Little 8.

3-point goals — Stowers 2, Mi. Lindsay, T. Klobucher.

Ladysmith — Riley Herbes 21, Caden Dupee 2, Tyler Saraver 4, Jon Smith 3, Evan Moore 2.

3-point goals — Herbes 4, Smith.