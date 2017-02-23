Tiger hoop teams notch wins
The Northwestern High School boys basketball team defeated Cumberland 89-57 Monday night.
In the first half, seniors Riley Stowers and Tanner Klobucher led Northwestern to a 20-point half time lead. Stowers scored 16 points, and Klobucher scored 14 as the two combined for five 3-pointers in the first half.
In the second half, Alex Tecker led the Tigers with 15 points, including 7-of-7 shooting at the free-throw line.
For the night, Stowers had 20 points, while Tecker and Klobucher had 19 apiece. Kade Bartelt also added nine points on a trio of 3-pointers, as Northwestern finished with a total of 11 shots from beyond the arc.
Peyton Rose led Cumberland with 22 points, and Kobe Berghammer added 10 points.
The Beavers were 6-of-11 at the free-throw line, while Northwestern was 12-of-16.
The Tigers wrapped up regular season play Thursday with a game at Ladysmith.
Northwestern opens the WIAA Division 3 playoffs March 3 against either No. 7 Amery or No. 10 Somerset.
Cumberland................... 30 27 — 57
Northwestern................. 50 39 — 89
Cumberland — Peyton Rose 22, Kobe Berghammer 10, Andrew Barnes 8, Trey Anderson 6, Erik Sandman 6, Nic Burling 5.
3-point goals — Rose 2, Barnes 2, Berghammer 2, Anderson.
Northwestern — Riley Stowers 20, Alex Tecker 19, Tanner Klobucher 19, Kade Bartelt 9, Tyler Little 8, Mike Lindsay 7, Anthony Lupa 5, Brody Payton 2.
3-point goals — Stowers 3, Klobucher 3, Bartelt 3, Lindsay, Lupa.
Girls basketball
The Northwestern High School girls basketball team ended the regular season Friday with a 52-26 victory over Ladysmith.
The Tigers, 16-6 overall, finished third in the Heart O’ North conference with a 11-3 record.
Hayward (18-4, 13-1) claimed its fourth consecutive HON title with a 41-30 win at Bloomer (18-4, 12-2) Friday. The Hurricanes have not lost a game since falling to Northwestern 61-56 Dec. 6.
The Tigers play at Amery today to open the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
TIGER TALES: The Tiger girls freshman basketball team remained undefeated Monday as it played its final game of the season. Andy Lind is in his first year coaching the team.