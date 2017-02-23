Tiger hoop teams notch wins

In the second half, Alex Tecker led the Tigers with 15 points, including 7-of-7 shooting at the free-throw line.

For the night, Stowers had 20 points, while Tecker and Klobucher had 19 apiece. Kade Bartelt also added nine points on a trio of 3-pointers, as Northwestern finished with a total of 11 shots from beyond the arc.

Peyton Rose led Cumberland with 22 points, and Kobe Berghammer added 10 points.

The Beavers were 6-of-11 at the free-throw line, while Northwestern was 12-of-16.

The Tigers wrapped up regular season play Thursday with a game at Ladysmith.

Northwestern opens the WIAA Division 3 playoffs March 3 against either No. 7 Amery or No. 10 Somerset.

Cumberland................... 30 27 — 57

Northwestern................. 50 39 — 89

Cumberland — Peyton Rose 22, Kobe Berghammer 10, Andrew Barnes 8, Trey Anderson 6, Erik Sandman 6, Nic Burling 5.

3-point goals — Rose 2, Barnes 2, Berghammer 2, Anderson.

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 20, Alex Tecker 19, Tanner Klobucher 19, Kade Bartelt 9, Tyler Little 8, Mike Lindsay 7, Anthony Lupa 5, Brody Payton 2.

3-point goals — Stowers 3, Klobucher 3, Bartelt 3, Lindsay, Lupa.

Girls basketball

The Northwestern High School girls basketball team ended the regular season Friday with a 52-26 victory over Ladysmith.

The Tigers, 16-6 overall, finished third in the Heart O’ North conference with a 11-3 record.

Hayward (18-4, 13-1) claimed its fourth consecutive HON title with a 41-30 win at Bloomer (18-4, 12-2) Friday. The Hurricanes have not lost a game since falling to Northwestern 61-56 Dec. 6.

The Tigers play at Amery today to open the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

TIGER TALES: The Tiger girls freshman basketball team remained undefeated Monday as it played its final game of the season. Andy Lind is in his first year coaching the team.