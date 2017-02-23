UPDATED: Kirkpatrick wins opening match

“They look like goofballs now, but they really are dedicated and focused,” said Grady Radabaugh, NHS head coach. “They’re fun, they’re lighthearted and that makes it fun to come to practice every day.”

The wrestlers’ dedication, to the team and to each other, was what impressed Radabaugh Tuesday.

Most of the Tigers ended their season about two weeks ago. Northwestern bowed out of team competition Feb. 11 with a third-place finish at the Hayward regional meet, and only four Tigers advanced to the Feb. 18 sectional meet.

Of those, only junior Calen Kirkpatrick qualified for the WIAA Division 2 Wrestling Championships, which began Thursday and run through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“Look at this, we’ve got one kid going and we’ve got everyone here,” Radabaugh said. “We’ve got three seniors that don’t need to be here, but they show up to help him.”

Kirkpatrick was appreciative of the support Tuesday as he prepared for his third consecutive trip to state — tying the NHS school record. The junior is in the 132-pound weight class this season after advancing at 120 pounds last year and 106 his freshman year.

He has not been pinned in his trek through the tournament this year, nor has he ever been pinned at the state meet.

At the same time, Kirkpatrick entered this year's meet still searching for his first win at the state level.

“The past two years at state haven’t been the best, so this year my focus is attitude and working hard,” he said. “You’ve got to win that first match. That’s all I’m worried about.”

Kirkpatrick went 0-2 in his freshman season and 0-1 last year. He lost a 9-8 decision to the eventual 3-place wrestler in his opening round as a freshman, and then dropped an 11-5 decision to the fourth-place finisher.

That fourth-place finisher, Zach Licht of River Valley, is in Kirkpatrick’s bracket again this year.

Kirkpatrick entered the state meet with a 33-3 record and faced junior Ryan Cody (34-14) of Ripon in the opening round Thursday night.

The match began slowly, but near the end of the first period Kirkpatrick made his move and jumped out to a 5-0 lead. The score remained unchanged through the second period, but in the third period Kirkpatrick picked up two more points on a reverse to win the match in a 7-0 decision.

Kirkpatrick returns to action today with a match against Licht (40-3). Wrestling begins at 11:15 a.m.

“I think that just being there and experiencing the atmosphere for two years has really helped,” Kirkpatrick said. “I’ve seen the crowd, I’ve dealt with the self-stress and the pressure that is somehow created.

“Everybody’s good, so if you lose you lose. That’s just a part of it.”

Radabaugh said Kirkpatrick’s calm approach to the state meet complements his quiet demeanor.

The junior served as a leader for the Tigers this year and went out of his way to help younger wrestlers who were struggling.

“He’s not real vocal,” Radabaugh said Tuesday, pausing as several wrestlers nearby raised a shout in their game of dodgeball.

“He’s not a loudmouth like half of these guys are; he’s a quiet leader,” Radabaugh said, laughing. “He sets a great example. He always makes weight, he’s always on time, he’s always one of the hardest workers in the room.

“He’s been such a great kid to work with. He’s a good student, he’s a class act — whether he wins or loses he’s humble, he’s polite — and especially this year he’s really become a leader on the team.”

Kirkpatrick’s goal is to make the podium at state, but he hasn’t given his prospects much thought. His plan for the meet is to think only of his next scheduled match. Then he’ll move on to the next, and the next.

“The majority of my past losses in my freshman year and my sophomore year was because of mental toughness, so that’s been my big focus — just wrestling hard for six minutes,” he said.

Staying in the moment is a priority, but Kirkpatrick isn’t one to sit back and work the clock in his matches. He relies on technique and instinct to gain an advantage, and if opponents aren’t prepared, they quickly find themselves on the defensive.

“That’s the style I like. That’s kind of the style I grew up with at Ellsworth and in college,” Radabaugh said. “He’s an aggressive, attack-mode wrestler. He doesn’t wait around for them to make mistakes and then counter, he’s on the attack. And that’s why he’s successful; he controls the match.”

TIGER TALES: Accompanying Kirkpatrick to the state meet will be sophomores Zach Pooler and Luke Gregerson and junior Andrew Hanson. … Ellsworth’s Sam Stuhl, who defeated Kirkpatrick at the Amery sectional meet, is one of two undefeated wrestlers in the 132-pound bracket. The other is Eric Bauer (36-0) of Kewaskum. Stuhl (43-0) claimed the 126-pound title in 2016 and the 120-pound title in 2015. … Grady Radabaugh is the son of former Ellsworth coach Jack Radabaugh. Ellsworth has placed first or second in the Division 2 team competition 11 times since 1999. Jack Radabaugh coached the team to four first-place finishes and three second-place finishes during that span.