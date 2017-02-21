Tiger girls win regular-season finale
The Northwestern High School girls basketball team ended the regular season Friday with a 52-26 victory over Ladysmith.
The Tigers, 16-6 overall, finished third in the Heart O’ North conference with a 11-3 record.
Hayward (18-4, 13-1) claimed its fourth consecutive HON title with a 41-30 win at Bloomer (18-4, 12-2) Friday. The Hurricanes have not lost a game since falling to Northwestern 61-56 Dec. 6.
The Tigers play at Amery Friday to open the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
TIGER TALES: The Tiger girls freshman basketball team remained undefeated Monday as it played their final game of the season. Andy Lind is in his first year coaching the team.