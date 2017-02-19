Kirkpatrick finished third in the 132-pound weight class at the individual sectional meet in Amery Saturday to advance. He also advanced at 120 pounds last year and 106 pounds his freshman year.

At this year’s sectional meet, Kirkpatrick opened the day with a pin. He began his quarterfinal match against Dylan Neilsen of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal by scoring the first two points and held a 4-3 advantage at the end of the first period. Kirkpatrick then ended the match when he pinned Neilsen at 2:25.

In the semifinal round, Kirkpatrick faced undefeated Sam Stuhl of Ellsworth. Stuhl won the Division 2 state title at 126 pounds last year and entered the match with a 41-0 record.

Stuhl built an 11-0 advantage before Kirkpatrick picked up three quick points late in the third period. Stuhl held on for the 14-3 major decision, which sent Kirkpatrick to the wrestle-back bracket.

The Northwestern junior advanced to the second-place match with a 17-4 major decision over Corey Grundner of Amery and a 44-second pin of Jacob Summers, Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

In the second-place match, Kirkpatrick lost a 10-5 decision to Mitchel Harmon of Bloomer/Colfax.

Also wrestling for the Tigers Saturday were Abby Nelson (106), Jameson Pflug (170) and Andrew Hanson (182).

In the opening round of her 106-pound match, Nelson was pinned by Charlie Stuhl of Ellsworth in 1:07. She faced Andrew Prindle of Amery in the second round and lost by technical fall in 4:31.

Pflug lost his opening match when he was pinned by Prescott’s Matthew McNurlin in 3:29, and Andrew Hanson lost a 12-6 decision to Landon Lockington (Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T).

The Wisconsin state tournament runs Thursday-Saturday at Kohl Center in Madison.

TIGER TALES: Zac Martinson also made three trips to state for the Tigers, qualifying in 2004, 2005 and 2006. He finished second at 135 pounds in 2006. … Kirkpatrick is the only wrestler in Northwestern school history who advanced to state in his freshman year.

Northwestern’s Results

106 — Abby Nelson (13-17): pinned by Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth, 1:07; lost by tech fall to Ashton Ackman, Spencer/Columbus Catholic, 17-0, 4:31.

132 — Calen Kirkpatrick (33-3), third place with 15 points: pinned Dylan Nielsen, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, 2:25; lost a major decision to Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth, 14-3; won by major decision to Corey Grundner, Amery, 17-4; pinned Jacob Summers, Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 0:44; lost to Mitchel Harmon, Bloomer/Colfax, 10-5.

170 — Jameson Pflug: pinned by Matthew McNurlin, Prescott, 3:29.

182 — Andrew Hanson: lost to Landon Lockington, Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 12-9.