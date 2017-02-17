Tiger girls complete season sweep of Oredockers

The Tigers also defeated Ashland 44-34 in their season opener Nov. 17 at Dodd Gym in Ashland.

Katie Lundeen and Larissa Vik led the Tigers with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Anessa Tucker led Ashland with 16 points.

The Tigers (15-6) wrap up the regular season at Ladysmith at 7:15 tonight.

Northwestern is the No. 5 seed for the WIAA Division 3 playoffs and will play at No. 4 Amery Feb. 24.

Ashland........................ 12 12 — 24

Northwestern................. 29 28 — 57

Ashland — Anessa Tucker 16, Kaylee McPeak 4, Harper Bucholz 4.

Northwestern — Katie Lundeen 12, Larissa Vik 10, Cassidy Friend 8, Mackenzie Correll 7, Sam Hoegen 4, Lyndzee Parker 5, Kasha Hughlett 6, Kayla Pajtash 2, Brooklyn Oswskey 1, Tory Anderson 1, Sydney Anderson 1.

3-point goals — Parker, Correll.