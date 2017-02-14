Four Tigers advance to wrestling sectionals

Jameson Pflug and Calen Kirkpatrick both advanced with first-place finishes, while Abby Nelson and Andrew Hanson qualified with second-place finishes.

Kirkpatrick (132) and Pflug (170) both pinned their way through the bracket. Kirkpatrick pinned Hunter Peterson of Spooner in 22 seconds and Dawson Adams of Barron in 2:56. Pflug pinned Ashland’s Justin Miller in 1:13 and Hayward’s Kyle Sorenson in 0:45.

Nelson (106) received a bye in the first round, pinned Seth Beckman of Hayward in the second and then was pinned by regional champion Alex Cox of Barron. Nelson won by rule over Beckman to take second.

Hanson (182) also opened the day with a bye and then pinned KiKi Sigurdson of Barron. Hanson then lost a 8-6 decision to Callub Paulson of Rice Lake but rebounded with a pin of Spooner’s Hunter Peterson to claim second place.

The four Tigers will compete in the Amery sectional meet Saturday. Wrestling begins at 10:30 a.m.

TIGER TALES: Hanson won last year’s regional title, while Kirkpatrick advanced with a second-place finish. … Kirkpatrick, the only wrestler in school history to advance to state as a freshman, will be trying for his third state appearance in three years. Hanson, Pflug and Nelson will all be trying for their first appearances at state.

Hayward Regional

1. Barron, 212; 2. Rice Lake, 184; 3. Northwestern, 177; 4. Ashland, 142; 5. Hayward/Northwood, 132; 6. Spooner, 117.

NHS individual results

106 — Abby Nelson, second place: received a bye; pinned Seth Beckman, Hayward, 1:43; pinned by Alex Cox, Barron, 1:16; won by rule over Beckman.

113 — T.J. Ziebarth, third place: received a bye; lost to Lorenzo Meza, Barron, 9-7 decision; def. Eli Schultz, Rice Lake, 8-7 decision; lost to Meza by rule.

120— Natalie Kirkpatrick, third place: received a bye; pinned by Hunter Rhea, Hayward, 0:45; def. Barry Larson, Rice Lake, 11-8 decision; lost to Rhea by rule.

126 — Brody Burke, fifth place: lost to Marquez Clerveaux, Rice Lake, 11-5 decision.

132 — Calen Kirkpatrick, first place: received a bye; pinned Domarias King, Rice Lake, 0:22; pinned Dawson Adams, Barron, 2:56.

138 — Zach Pooler, third place: received a bye; lost to Brohde Aspseter, Rice Lake, 3-2 decision; pinned Joe Mitchell, Ashland, 2:23; lost to Aspseter by rule.

145 — Hunter Wiese, fifth place: pinned by Dustin Stone, Hayward, 3:15; def. Zachary Kubnick, Spooner, 8-5 decision.

152 — Alex Isakson, fifth place: lost to Chase Peltier, Barron, 7-2 decision; won by forfeit over Dontae Thompson, Ashland.

160 — Ryan Huray, fourth place: received a bye; lost to Josh Melton, Spooner, 13-11 decision; pinned by Carter Waite, Rice Lake, 3:00.

170 — Jameson Pflug, first place: received a bye; pinned Justin Miller, Ashland, 1:13; pinned Kyle Sorenson, Hayward, 0:45.

182 — Andrew Hanson, second place: received a bye; pinned KiKi Sigurdson, Barron, 0:24; lost to Callub Paulson, Rice Lake, 8-6 decision; pinned Hunter Peterson, Spooner, 5:09.

195 — Luke Gregerson, fourth place: pinned Ronny Snider, Hayward, 4:17; pinned by Sam Melton, Spooner, 3:22; pinned by Zach Miller, Barron, 3:46.

285 — Morgan Berggren, third place: received a bye; lost to Josh Viebrock, Barron, 5-1 decision; pinned Brett Jepson, Spooner, 4:29; lost to Viebrock by rule.