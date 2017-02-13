Tiger girls go 1-1 at home

Katie Lundeen and Sam Hoegen led the Tigers in their win over Cumberland with 19 and 13 points, respectively.

Only three girls scored in the Tigers loss to St. Croix Central. Lundeen led the way once again with 14 points. Cassidy Friend added 13 points and Mackenzie Correll made a 3-pointer.

The Tigers host Ashland tonight and play at Ladysmith Friday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

Northwestern is the No. 5 seed for the WIAA Division 3 playoffs and will play at No. 4 Amery on Feb. 24.

St. Croix Central............. 14 24 — 38

Northwestern................. 15 15 — 30

SCC — Abby Edelman 12, Mia Krogseng 11, Clare Frankiewicz 7, Mikenna Laventure 5, Kolbi Juen 3.

3-point goals — Laventure, Krogseng, Frankiewicz.

Northwestern — Katie Lundeen 14, Cassidy Friend 13, Mackenzie Correll 3.

3-point goals — Correll, Friend.

Cumberland................... 15 9 — 24

Northwestern................. 43 23 — 66

Cumberland — Isabella West 5, L. Green 6, Aly Hyatt 2, Hannah Delzer 3, Adreanna Johnson 3, Joey Carlson 5

Northwestern — Sam Hoegen 13, Mackenzie Correll 5, Cassidy Friend 6, Lyndzee Parker 4, Katie Lundeen 19, Sydney Anderson 4, Kennedy Nelson 3, Laryssa Vik 3.