Tigers get back into win column

Point guard Riley Stowers led the Tigers in both games with a combined 56 points. The senior scored 24 points against Bloomer Friday, then topped that figure with 32 points Saturday — including perfect 8-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line.

St. Croix Central, 10-8 overall and second in the Middle Border Conference at 9-3, was led by Peyton Nogal’s 27 points.

Saturday’s game

St. Croix Central 34 35 — 69

Northwestern 35 36 — 71

St. Croix Central — Peyton Nogal 27, Trevor Nelson 15, Matt Brandeen 13, Owen Schwechler 7, Brady Williquett 5,Will Soderberg 2.

3-point goals — Nogal 3, Williquett, Schwechler.

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 32, Tanner Klobucher 12, Alex Tecker 10, Kade Bartelt 6, Mike Lindsay 5, Matt Lindsay 2, Anthony Lupa 2, Tyler Little 2.

3-point goals — Stowers 2, Bartelt.

Friday’s game

Bloomer 45 33 — 78

Northwestern 31 31 — 62

Bloomer — Mason Madsen 33, Payton Dachel 19, Gabe Madsen 13, Aaron Price 8, John Bleskacek 3, John Barr 2.

3-point goals — M. Madsen 5, Dachel 2, Price, G. Madsen, Bleskacek.

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 24, Tanner Klobucher 15, Alex Tecker 5, Matt Lindsay 5, Mike Lindsay 4, Tyler Little 4, Kade Bartelt 3, Anthony Lupa 2.

3-point goals — Matt Lindsay, Stowers, Bartelt.