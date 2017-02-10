Tigers win 8th straight

The Tigers won 66-57 Monday night at Ashland then defeated Barron 56-37 Tuesday night at home.

The Tigers led most of the first half Monday night in Ashland’s Richard D. Sundberg Gymnasium, finishing the stanza with a 32-21 advantage.

Northwestern also came out hot in the second half, hitting five straight 3-point shots and stretching the lead to 21 with about 11 minutes to play.

The home court Oredockers whittled away at the difference but got no closer than the final nine-point margin.

Tanner Klobucher continued his hot streak with 23 points for Northwestern. Riley Stowers added 19 points to go along with five steals, Kade Bartelt had 11 points and Alex Tecker had 10.

Sophomore guard Jordan Brennan topped Ashland (6-10) with a game-high 24 points.

The Tigers improved to 14-3 overall and 9-1 in the Heart O’ North Conference with Tuesday’s win over Barron (5-13, 3-8).

Stowers and Klobucher again led the Tigers in scoring with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Tecker added 11 points and Bartelt had nine.

Northwestern hosts Bloomer (14-2, 10-1) in a battle for first place in the HON at 7:15 tonight.

The Tigers wrap up the week by hosting St. Croix Central at 3:45 p.m. Saturday. The NHS and SCC girls play at 2 p.m.

Barron........................... 15 12 — 37

Northwestern................. 36 20 — 56

Barron — Mitchell Fornell 13, Warren Williams 6, Skyler Dwyer 11, Aden Jerome 7. Totals 14 4-9 37.

3-point goals — Fornell 2, Williams, Dwyer.

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 16, Kade Bartelt 9, Anthony Lupa 6, Tanner Klobucher 13, Tyler Little 1, Alex Tecker 11. Totals 20 3-10 56.

3-point goals — Stowers 4, Bartelt 2, Klobucher.

Northwestern................. 32 34 — 66

Ashland........................ 21 36 — 57

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 19, Anthony Lupa 2, Kade Bartelt 11, Alex Tecker 10, Mike Lindsay 1, Tanner Klobucher 23.

3-point goals — Klobucher 5, Stowers 2, Bartelt.

Ashland — Kolin Claremboux 2, Jacob Erickson 3, Zach Coffland 5, Kyle Klobucher 5, Jordan Brennan 24, Ethan Graff 2, Dakota Craig 8, Talon Day 4, Tyler Van Vlack 4.

3-point goals — Brennan 4, Erickson, Klobucher, Van Vlack.

Heart O’ North Conference

Boys Basketball Standings

Bloomer (14-2)................................. 10-1

Northwestern (14-3)................................ 9-1

Hayward (12-6).................................. 9-2

Chetek-Weyer. (8-9).......................... 6-5

Cumberland (6-10)............................. 3-7

Barron (5-13)...................................... 3-8

Ladysmith (6-11)............................... 3-8

Spooner (1-16)................................. 0-11

Girls Basketball Standings

Hayward (16-4)................................ 11-1

Bloomer (15-3)................................. 11-1

Northwestern (13-5)................................ 9-3

Barron (7-13)...................................... 6-6

Ladysmith (9-9)................................. 6-6

Spooner (6-11)................................... 3-9

Chetek-Weyer. (3-15)...................... 2-10

Cumberland (1-18)........................... 0-12