Tigers win seventh straight, keep pace in HON title race

The Northwestern High School boys basketball won its seventh straight game with a 66-57 victory over the Ashland Oredockers Monday night at the Richard D. Sundberg Gymnasium.

The Tigers led most of the first half, finishing the stanza with a 32-21 advantage.

Northwestern also came out hot in the second half, hitting five straight 3-point shots and stretching the lead to 21 with about 11 minutes to play.

The home court Oredockers whittled away at the difference but got no closer than the final nine-point margin.

Tanner Klobucher continued his hot streak with 23 points for Northwestern. Riley Stowers added 19 points to go along with five steals, Kade Bartelt had 11 points and Alex Tecker 10.

Sophomore guard Jordan Brennan topped Ashland (6-10) with a game-high 24 points.

The Tigers kept pace with the Bloomer Blackhawks in the Heart O’ North Conference Thursday night with a 65-32 win over the Barron Golden Bears.

Playing without leading scorer Stowers, the Tigers used a strong defense and the hot hand of Klobucher to get past Barron for their sixth straight victory.

The game was close early on with the lead changing hands six times before the Tiger defense clamped down at the 10:32 mark of the first half.

Down 17-16, Northwestern outscored the Bears 26-3 to finish the half. Much of the damage came from Klobucher, who scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the first half.

The Tigers stretched their lead in the second half before working the clock to ensure the victory.

Also for the Tigers, Bartelt had 14 points and Tecker and 10. Matt Lindsay didn’t score, but led the Tigers with six assists and seven rebounds.

Skyler Dwyer and Ryan Erickson led Barron (5-11) with 11 points each.

“I was wondering who would step up in the absence of Riley, and Tanner did that,” NHS coach David Gustafson said. “I liked our defense, too.”

The Tigers (13-3 overall, 8-1 HON) host Barron (3-7) in a make-up game tonight before hosting Bloomer (14-2, 10-1) in a battle for first place in the HON Friday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

Northwestern wraps up the week by hosting St. Croix Central at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, following the girls game, which begins at 2 p.m.

Ashland hosts Medford on Friday.

Northwestern........................ 32 34 — 66

Ashland.................................... 21 36 — 57

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 19, Anthony Lupa 2, Kade Bartelt 11, Alex Tecker 10, Mike Lindsay 1, Tanner Klobucher 23.

3-point goals — Klobucher 5, Stowers 2, Bartelt.

Ashland — Kolin Claremboux 2, Jacob Erickson 3, Zach Coffland 5, Kyle Klobucher 5, Jordan Brennan 24, Ethan Graff 2, Dakota Craig 8, Talon Day 4, Tyler Van Vlack 4.

3-point goals — Brennan 4, Erickson, Klobucher, Van Vlack.

Northwestern................. 42 23 — 65

Barron........................... 20 12 — 32

Northwestern — Anthony Lupa 4, Kade Bartelt 14, Alex Tecker 10, Mike Lindsay 2, Tanner Klobucher 28, Tyler Little 3, Brody Peyton 4. Totals 27 7-10 65.

3-point goals — Bartelt 2, Klobucher 2.

Barron — Warren Williams 8, Skylar Dwyer 11, Johnny Scheps 2, Ryan Erickson 11. Totals 12 4-5 32.

3-point goals — Erickson 3, Williams.

Monday’s Game

Washburn..................... 36 18 — 54

Northwestern................. 46 28 — 74

Washburn — Trevor Cook 32, Evan Rusch 10, Cody Christianson 4, Charlie Motiff 4, Hale Hoglund 2, Carlos Rosales 2.

3-point goals — Cook 4.

Northwestern — Tanner Klobucher 26, Alex Tecker 16, Riley Stowers 15, Anthony Lupa 9, Kade Bartelt 3, Matt Lindsay 3, Tyler Little 2.

3-point goals — Lupa 3, Bartelt, Lindsay.

Girls basketball

The Tigers lost to Bloomer 63-38 Friday at Bloomer.

Katie Lundeen led the Tigers with 16 points.

The Tigers host Cumberland at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Northwestern................. 20 18 — 38

Bloomer........................ 22 41 — 63

Northwestern — Sam Hoegan 6, Cassidy Friend 3, Lyndzee Parker 5, Katie Lundeen 16, Kasha Hughlett 5, Laryssa Vik 3.

Bloomer — Shaina Zweifelhofer 1, Justyne Burgess 7, Kendall Zeman 4, Sidney Kostner 2, Aliya Seibel 10, Hailey Jarr 1, Danelle Score 9, Chandler Zweifelhofer 12, Kyra Arendt 6, Sierra Raine 11.