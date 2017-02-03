Tiger wrestlers aim for first title

Northwestern defeated Spooner 55-18 Tuesday to close out its dual meet schedule with a 7-1 record. Cumberland, the four-time defending conference champion, also holds a 7-1 record.

In their dual meet earlier this season, Cumberland defeated Northwestern 42-33. Following the loss, the Tigers went on to win their next six HON match-ups.

In Tuesday’s dual meet with Spooner, the Tigers continued their winning streak. Highlights included Luke Gregerson pinning his opponent at 195 pounds, Tjay Ziebarth pinning his opponent at 106 pounds, and Jameson Pflug picking up a dominant win at 175 pounds.

Saturday’s conference meet in Barron is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Girls basketball

The Tiger girls improved to 13-4 Monday with a 64-25 nonconference win over Ellsworth.

Northwestern build a 32-point lead in the first half behind a strong defensive effort that limited Ellsworth to just four field goals for 10 points. In the second half, the Tigers went 10-for-10 at the free-throw line and outscored Ellsworth 22-15.

For the game Northwestern was 11-of-13 at the line, and Ellsworth was 4-of-14.

Katie Lundeen led the Tigers with 19 points, Sam Hoegen had 14 and Cassidy Friend had 10.

Emma Swanson reached double figures for Ellsworth with 11 points.

The Tigers return to HON action at 7:15 tonight at Bloomer. The Blackhawks (13-3, 10-1) are currently tied with Hayward (15-4, 10-1) for first place in league play.

The Tigers are 9-2.

Northwestern................. 42 22 — 64

Ellsworth...................... 10 15 — 25

Northwestern — Katie Lundeen 19, Sam Hoegen 14, Cassidy Friend 10, Laryssa Vik 8, Lyndzee Parker 6, Mackenzie Correll 3, Kasha Hughlet 2, Sydney Anderson 2.

3-point goals — Parker 2, Correll.

Ellsworth — Emma Swanson 11, Aly Reuvers 4, Julia VanWatermeulen 2, Camryn Richards 2, Caitlin Dahl 2, Nadia Sigler 2, Kaitlyn Nugent 1, Taylor Feuerhelm 1.

3-point goals — Swanson.