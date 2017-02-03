Tigers get past the Castle Guards, blast Barron

MAPLE — The Northwestern High School boys basketball team followed up its Heart O’ North Conference win over Hayward last week with a pair of wins this week.

The Tigers defeated the Washburn Castle Guards 74-54 in a non-conference game Monday in Maple then won 65-32 Thursday night at Barron.

Washburn, the three-time defending Indianhead Conference champion, entered the game 9-5 and featured the state’s leading scorer in senior guard Trevor Cook (35.8 point per game).

Cook was nearly up to his average with 32 points, including 24 in the first half.

The game began with both teams hot from the field and the score was 16-16 before six minutes ticked off the clock.

Washburn’s last lead of the game was 23-22 with about 11 minutes left. That’s when the Tigers went on a 10-0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Northwestern eventually led 46-36 at the half thanks to shooting 70 percent from the floor. Washburn was nearly as hot shooting 60 percent.

Scoring slowed down in the second half as Cook was double teamed and the Tigers cooled off (but only a little.) The Castle Guards got no closer than eight points and the final 20-point margin was the largest of the game.

Tanner Klobucher continued his assault on the basket with 26 points for Northwestern. Riley Stowers added 15 points, all in the first half, and Alex Tecker had 16 points and led the Tigers with six boards.

Also for the Tigers, Anthony Lupa scored nine points, all on 3-pointers; Matt Lindsay and Kade Bartelt added three points each; and Tyler Little had two.

Washburn also got 10 points from Evan Rusch.

“We had a goal to hold Trevor Cook to a certain point total, but he reached that by halftime. He’s an outstanding player,” NHS coach David Gustafson said. “Our guys are really sharing the ball well.”

TIGER TALES: In JV action, the Tiger Cubs lost their first game of the year 48-45 to Superior. … The NHS C team remained unbeaten with a 56-22 win over Superior. … Washburn and Solon Springs tied for the Indianhead Conference championship last year with 15-1 records.

NHS 65, Barron 32

Klobucher also led Northwestern past the Golden Bears with a game-high 28 points. Kade Bartelt added 14 points and Alex Tecker had 10.

Northwestern (12-3) hosts Barron Tuesday and Bloomer Thursday. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

Northwestern........................ 42 23 — 65

Barron...................................... 20 12 — 32

Northwestern — Anthony Lupa 4, Kade Bartelt 14, Alex Tecker 10, Mike Lindsay 2, Tanner Klobucher 28, Tyler Little 3, Brody Peyton 4. Totals 27 7-10 65.

3-point goals — Bartelt 2, Klobucher 2.

Barron — Warren Williams 8, Skylar Dwyer 11, Johnny Scheps 2, Ryan Erickson 11. Totals 12 4-5 32.

3-point goals — Erickson 3, Williams.

Monday’s Game

Washburn..................... 36 18 — 54

Northwestern................. 46 28 — 74

Washburn — Trevor Cook 32, Evan Rusch 10, Cody Christianson 4, Charlie Motiff 4, Hale Hoglund 2, Carlos Rosales 2.

3-point goals — Cook 4.

Northwestern — Tanner Klobucher 26, Alex Tecker 16, Riley Stowers 15, Anthony Lupa 9, Kade Bartelt 3, Matt Lindsay 3, Tyler Little 2.

3-point goals — Lupa 3, Bartelt, Lindsay.