Tigers tame Bulldogs

CHETEK — The Northwestern High School boys basketball team held off the Chetek-Weyerhaueser Bulldogs 68-62 in a Heart O’ North Conference game Friday night in Chetek.

Northwestern led for most of the game, but the Bulldogs hit some 3-pointers and used a huge effort from Daryl Williams to surge back numerous times for a lead.

Northwestern led from the start until 10:37 to go in the first half when Chetek-Weyerhaueser gained a 13-12 advantage. It swelled to 18-14 before the Tigers went on a 13-0 run and a 27-18 margin with 3:20 left in the half. Chetek-Weyerhauser pulled to 28-23 at halftime.

The teams traded baskets in the second half with the Tigers maintaining a slim lead until 11:27 to play when Williams hit a floater in the lane to give C-W a 43-42 lead.

Two quick Tiger baskets gave the lead back to Northwestern, but with 5:37 left the Bulldogs went ahead 53-52.

Alex Tecker then scored from inside for a Tiger lead that was quickly answered on the other end. On the ensuing possession a missed 3-pointer was rebounded by Tanner Klobucher and put back into the hoop for a 56-55 lead that the Tigers would not relinquish.

Kade Bartelt hit several free throws in the waning seconds to ice the win, and Northwestern stretched the margin to nine before a buzzer beating 3-pointer by Williams produced the final scoring and a 68-62 Northwestern win.

Five Tigers scored in double figures with Tecker leading the way with 23 points and nine rebounds. Riley Stowers netted 11 points, and Bartelt, Mike Lindsay and Klobucher each scored 10. Tyler Little completed the scoring with four points.

Williams led Chetek-Weyerhaueser (6-5, 4-4) with 28 points, and Dawson Davis chipped in with 14.

The Tigers host Spooner at 7:15 tonight before a rematch at Hayward Friday.

Northwestern defeated Hayward 64-59 earlier in the season in Maple.

TIGER TALES: Chetek hit four 3-point shots and the Tigers had none. … Northwestern maintains pace with Bloomer and Hayward in the HON with only one loss. The Tigers are 8-3 overall.

Wrestling

The Tigers finished in seventh place at Saturday’s St. Croix Wrestling Classic.

Hudson won the team title with 175.5 points, and Totino Grace was second with 143 points.

Northwestern finished with 98 points, led by a first-place finish by Calen Kirkpatrick at 132 pounds. Donny Pooler took second place at 160 pounds, and Jameson Pflug was third at 170 pounds.

Kirkpatrick improved to 19-1 on the season by pinning Ladysmith’s Nic Pearison and Hudson’s Vincent Fanning and winning by major decision over Glenwood City’s Carson Strong.

Pooler (17-3), pinned two of his opponents and won by major decision; while Pflug rebounded from losing by tech fall by pinning Justin Malean of Boyceville.

Northwestern hosts Barron at 7 p.m. Thursday.

St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic

1. Hudson, 175.5; 2. Totino Grace, 143; 3. St. Croix Falls, 131.5; 4. Boyceville, 118.5; 5. Princeton, 107; 6. Spencer, 105.5; 7. Northwestern, 98; 8. Glenwood City, 96; 9. Cumberland, 84; 10. Cornell/Gillman/Lake Holcombe, 79.5; 11. River Falls, 66.5; 12. Amery, 63; 13. Chetek-Wey./Prairie Farm, 60; 14. Ladysmith, 59.5; 15. Pine City, 59; 16. Turtle Lake, 38; 17. Ogilvie, 35; 18. North Branch, 30.5; 19. Cameron, 30; 20. Flambeau, 27; 21. Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren, 26.

Northwestern’s Results

106 — Abby Nelson (8-9): pinned by Will Fix, Pine City, 1:33; pinned by Aaron Holmquist, GC, 3:52.

113 — T.J. Ziebarth (9-9), one point: pinned by Gavin Gifford, Cameron, 5:43; def. Jacob Fanning, Hudson, 5-0; pinned by Tyler Quade, TL, 4:42.

126 — Brody Burke (7-10): pinned by Reid Olson (Cumberland), 0:29; lost major decision to Landyn Johnson (LFGS), 11-1.

132 — Calen Kirkpatrick (19-1), first place with 27 points: received a bye; pinned Nic Pearison, Ladysmith, 0:47; pinned Vincent Fanning, Hudson, 1:04; won major decision over Carson Strong, GC, 11-1.

138 — Zach Pooler (10-7): lost to William Jaeger, TG, 10-7; lost to Zach Huffman, Cameron, 13-10.

145 — Hunter Wiese (6-11), three points: pinned by Zach Person, CGLH, 1:03; pinned Sam Retz, Boyceville, 1:51; lost to John Schancer, Flambeau, 10-4.

152 — Alex Isakson (14-9), fifth place with nine points: received a bye; pinned by Sam Peters, CWPF, 5:56; received a bye; pinned Dylan Thompson, Amery, 2:31; def. Adam Nyhus, Cumberland, 4-0.

160 — Donny Pooler (17-3), second place with 21 points: received a bye; pinned Carson Hildebrandt, Spencer, 3:23; won major decision over Justis Knutson, CWPF, 16-5; pinned by Brock Schlough, Boyceville, 2:57.

170 — Jameson Pflug (18-4), third place with 15 points: received a bye; def. Josh Lange, PC, 7-3; lost by tech fall to Luke Clark, SCF, 20-5; pinned Justin Malean, Boyceville, 3:57.

182 — Andrew Hanson (13-8), seventh place with four points: received a bye; pinned by James Palmer, Boyceville, 0:58; received a bye; lost to Carl Oman, Amery, 3-1; won by injury default over Gio Torres, Cumberland, 0:00.

195 — Luke Gregerson (11-9), three team points: pinned by Sam Kelcher, Hudson, 3:54; pinned Brendan Swagger, TL, 1:40; pinned by Justin Zahner, Princeton, 0:45.

285 — Morgan Berggren (18-6), fifth place with 15 points: pinned Bryce Fayerweather, GC, 3:45; pinned by Colton Hellman, Princeton, 2:52; pinned Hunter Christenson, TG, 2:31; pinned Robert Decker, PC, 3:56; def. Noah Novotney, Boyceville, 6-5.

Junior Varsity

170 — Ryan Huray (9-0), first place: pinned Addison Mertz, Boyceville, 0:36; pinned Mason Goulet, Amery, 4:57; def. Carlos Perez, GC, 11-7.