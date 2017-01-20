Hayward takes over first place in HON Conference

The win avenges Hayward’s only blemish of the season, a 61-56 loss to the Tigers Dec. 6.

The Hurricanes were 2-4 overall at that point, but since they have won 10 straight games to improve to 12-4 overall and 9-1 in conference play.

The Tigers (11-3, 8-2) entered Thursday’s match-up with a seven-game winning streak.

The Tigers host Rice Lake at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Hayward 39 20 — 59

Northwestern 20 19 — 39

Tigers 69, Rails 27

Northwestern defeated the Spooner Rails 69-27 Tuesday night in Spooner.

Katie Lundeen and Cassidy Friend led the Tigers with 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Natasha Chastek led Spooner (3-8, 2-7) with 13 points.

Northwestern........................ 38 31 — 69

Spooner................................... 13 14 — 27

Northwestern — Sam Hoegan 8, Mackenze Correll 7, Cassidy Friend 15, Brooklyn Oswsky 2, Lyndzee Parker 7, Katie Lundeen 19, Kasha Hughlett 4, Kennedy Nelson 3, Tory Anderson 2, 30 Laryssa Vik 4. Totals — 28 11-19 69.

3-pointers — Friend 2, Correll Parker.

Spooner — Natasha Chastek 13, Emma Salquist 7, Dani DeWitt 2, Jackie Rosenbush 2. Totals — 9 4-9 27.

3-pointers — Chastek, Salquist, Robabka.