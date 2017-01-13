Tiger girls cruise past Chetek

Katie Lundeen led the way with 17 points. Sydney Anderson and Mackenzie Correll had 11 points each and Sam Hoegen finished with 10 points.

Maggie Reisner led the Bulldogs with 11 points.

The Tigers play at Spooner at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Chetek...................................... 7 25 — 32

Northwestern........................ 44 32 — 76

Chetek — Ally Olson 9, Maggie Reisner 11, Alyssa Ranney 5, Jackie Moen 3, Rylee Traczyk 4. Totals 11 5-9 32.

3-point goals — Olson 3, Ranney, Moen.

Northwestern — Sam Hoegen 10, Mackenzie Correll 11, Cassidy Friend 8, Lyndzee Parker 2, Katie Lundeen 17, Kasha Hughlett 4, Kennedy Nelson 2, Sydney Anderson 11, Laryssa Vik 8, Kayla Patjash 3. Totals 31 12-14 76.

3-point goals — Correll, Friend.