Northwestern girls win; boys fall behind in HON

Northwestern also got a pair of 3-pointers from Mackenzie Correll and six points from Kasha Hughlett.

Abby Bullard led the Lumberjacks, who outscored Northwestern 19-18 in the second half, with eight points.

The Tigers host Washburn at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Ladysmith........... 17 19 — 36

Northwestern..... 33 18 — 51

Ladysmith — Abby Bullard 8, Evyn Engelhardt 4, Liz Sarauer 7, Emma Dieckman 7, Emily Egle 8. Totals 13 3-8 36.

3-point goals — Bullard 2, Sarauer 2, Dieckman, Egle 2.

Northwestern — Sam Hoegen 4, Mackenzie Correll 6, Cassidy Friend 4, Brooklyn Oswskey 2, Katie Lundeen 24, Kasha Hughlett 6, Sydney Anderson 1, Laryssa Vik 4. Totals 17 8-14 51. 3-point goals — Correll 2, Friend.

Boys basketball

Northwestern dropped a game and a half behind Bloomer in the HON standings following a 70-55 loss Thursday.

The Tigers, previously undefeated in the conference, trailed by 10 at halftime and were outscored 31-26 in the second half.

Tanner Klobucher led Northwestern with 20 points. Riley Stowers added 13 and Kade Bartelt had 10. Gabe and Mason Madsen led Bloomer with 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Bloomer............... 39 31 — 70

Northwestern..... 29 26 — 55