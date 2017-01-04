Tigers knock off undefeated Comets

MAPLE — The Northwestern High School boys basketball team returned to the win column in dramatic fashion Tuesday night with a 55-53 victory over Cameron.

The Tigers rallied from an eight-point deficit to tie the game with 46 seconds left and scored the winning basket with 4.2 seconds on the clock when Mike Lindsay made a pass to Alex Tecker under the basket.

Tanner Klobucher continued his recent hot streak for Northwestern by scoring 13 points in each half to finish with a game-high 26 points.

“He’s a great scorer. In practice we see it all the time,” said David Gustafson, NHS head coach. “He can shoot it from outside, the mid-range and at the basket. So when other things are taken away it’s just kind of opened up that option for us.”

Anthony Putnam led the Comets with five 3-pointers for 15 points.

Cameron................................... 22 31 — 53

Northwestern........................... 25 30 — 55

Cameron — Gunner Wilder 10, Victor Martinez 13, Jakob Bailey 8, Anthony Putnam 15, Josh Koenecke 1, Ryley Hanson 6. Totals 16 14-18 53.

3-point goals — Putnam 5, Wilder, Martinez.

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 6, Anthony Lupa 3, Kade Bartelt 5, Alex Tecker 11, Mike Lindsay 4, Tanner Klobucher 26. Totals 23 3-6 55.

3-point goals — Stowers 2, Lupa, Bartelt, Klobucher 2.