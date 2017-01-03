Tiger wrestlers ninth at Northern Badger Classic
The Northwestern High School wrestling team finished in ninth place out of 40 teams at the Northern Badger Classic last week in River Falls.
Northwestern got off to a strong start in the two-event with seven of 10 wrestlers advancing to Friday.
Calen Kirkpatrick and Donny Pooler eventually advanced to the finals before placing second.
Other Tigers placing were Alex Isakson, 10th; Jameson Pflug, seventh; Andrew Hanson, ninth; Luke Gregerson, 12th; and Morgan Berggren, eighth.
Northwestern hosts Superior at 7 p.m. Thursday and will compete in the Spartan Classic at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.