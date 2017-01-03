Search
    Tiger wrestlers ninth at Northern Badger Classic

    By Superior Telegram Today at 2:03 p.m.
    The Northwestern High School wrestling team finished in ninth place out of 40 teams at the Northern Badger Classic last week in River Falls.

    Northwestern got off to a strong start in the two-event with seven of 10 wrestlers advancing to Friday.

    Calen Kirkpatrick and Donny Pooler eventually advanced to the finals before placing second.

    Other Tigers placing were Alex Isakson, 10th; Jameson Pflug, seventh; Andrew Hanson, ninth; Luke Gregerson, 12th; and Morgan Berggren, eighth.

    Northwestern hosts Superior at 7 p.m. Thursday and will compete in the Spartan Classic at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

