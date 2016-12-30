The Jaguars came into the game with a 5-0 record and were averaging 90 points per game.

The Tigers opened up very sharp, beginning with a 13-4 lead. H-F fought back, though, and with five minutes left in the first half took a 27-26 lead.

Northwestern closed out the first half on a run and took a 42-37 lead into the locker room.

Riley Stowers was the big weapon in the first half with 18 points.

Northwestern started the second half with a 15-5 run for a 57-42 lead.

Up by 15 points with 12 minutes remaining, the Tigers went inside to Alex Tecker and Tanner Klobuchar to maintain their lead. Five late free throws by Riley Strowers iced the game in the Tigers favor.

Stowers ended up with a game-high 30 points for the Tigers. Tecker and Klobucher each had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Kade Bartelt netted 13.

Tiger coach David Gustafson was happy with the team’s passing and unselfish play as they had 24 assists on the night.

Trevor Johnson led the Jaguars with 16 points.

Northwestern (5-1) will face Esko, and its 7-foot-3 center Adam Trapp, in today's championship game at 7:30 p.m.

The Eskomos (7-1), currently ranked No. 6 among Class AA scores in Minnesota, advanced with a 75-49 win over Mora.

Isaak Blue led three players in double figures with 17 points.

Hinckley-Finlayson.............. 37 36 — 73

Northwestern........................ 42 45 — 87

Hinckley-Finlayson — Anders Prater 11, Izaac Lenzen 1, Trevor Johnson 16, Kolton Furey 6, T.J. Johnson 14, Travis Visser 17. Totals 30 6-16 73.

3-point goals — Prater 3, Trevor Johnson, Furey 2, T.J. Johnson.

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 30, Kade Bartelt 13, Alex Tucker 16, Mike Lindsay 7, Drew Stribley 3, Tanner Klobucher 16, Tyler Little 2. Totals 34 15-23 87.

3-point goals — Bartelt 2, Lindsay, Stribley.

Mora......................................... 16 33 — 49

Esko.......................................... 35 40 — 75

Mora — Zach Garza 3, Cal Wright 17, Matt Venhuizen 6, Bryce Norby 1, Brandon Mann 6, Keaton Torell 14, Caleb Weaver 2. Totals 8 13-16 49.

3-point goals — Garza, Wright, Venhuizen, Mann, Torell.

Esko — Quinn Fischer 4, Bryce Bottila 6, Isaak Blue 17, Stone DeLeon 9, Cam Berger 16, Adam Trapp 12, Payton Wefel 2, Trevor Spindler 7, Eric Rish 2. Totals 24 12-21 75.

3-point goals — Bottila 2, DeLeon 2, Berger.