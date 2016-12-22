Tiger basketball teams sweep Bulldogs

Boys basketball

The Tigers remained undefeated in the Heart O’ North Conference with a 3-0 record.

Northwestern (4-1 overall) had three players score in double figures. Tanner Klobucher led the way with 22 points, followed by Kade Bartelt, 14 points; and Alex Tecker, 11.

Bartelt made two of the Tigers’ four 3-pointers. Riley Stowers and Anthony Lupa made the other two.

Despite fouling out, Darryl Williams led the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-2) with a game-high 26 points. Dawson Davis added 14 points.

Up next for Northwestern is the Esko Tournament. The Tigers play Hinckley-Finlayson (5-0) in the opening game at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by Esko vs. Mora at 7:30 p.m.

The championship and third-place games are Dec. 30.

TIGER TALES: CW was 5-of-8 from the free-throw line, compared to 15-of-23 for the Tigers.

Chetek.................................. 24 33 — 57

Northwestern.......................... 30 33 — 63

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser — Darryl Williams 26, Trevor Buse 2, Hunter Flore 8, Alex Kaminski 5, Dawson Davis 14, Kyle Bilodeau 2. Totals 23 5-8 57.

3-point goals — Williams 2, Davis 2, Kaminski 2.

Northwestern — Riley Stowers 8, Anthony Lupa 3, Kade Bartelt 14, Alex Tecker 11, Drew Stribley 1, Tanner Klobucher 22, Tyler Little 4. Totals 22 16-23 63.

3-point goals — Bartelt 2, Stowers, Lupa.

Girls basketball

The Tigers opened up a 36-15 halftime lead and never looked back as they improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the HON Conference.

Katie Lundeen led the Tigers with 15 points. Sam Hoegen was next with 13 points and Cassidy Friend and Laryssa Vik added 11 point apiece.

Ally Olson led the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-4) with 10 points.

The Tigers were 24-of-36 from the free-throw line and the Bulldogs were 4-of-6.

Northwestern is off until playing at Cumberland on Jan. 3. The Tigers return home to host Ladysmith on Jan. 6. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

Northwestern.......................... 36 30 — 66

Chetek.................................. 15 11 — 26

Northwestern — Sam Hoegen 13, Tory Anderson 2, Cassidy Friend 11, Brooklyn Oswskey 6, Lyndzee Parker 2, Katie Lundeen 15, Kasha Hughlett 1, Sydney Anderson 3, Laryssa Vik 11, Kennedy Nelson 2. Totals 21 24-36 66.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser — Ally Olson 10, Mya Monnier 2, Maggie Reisner 3, Kristen Guest 2, Anna Siems 2, Morgan Davis 7. Totals 10 4-6 26.

3-point goals — Olson, Davis.